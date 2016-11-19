Shane Shepard: Community development director heading to Lancaster

Sulphur Springs Community Development Director Shane Shepard is leaving the position after five years of helping transform Sulphur Springs into “The Celebration City.”

Shepard has accepted the position as the Economic Development Director for the City of Lancaster and is additionally the vice president of the Texas Downtown Association.

“I am leaving Sulphur Springs with a really heavy heart. I love it here, but I see this new position as a personal growth opportunity,” said Shepard. “There is so much energy, ambiance and momentum in Sulphur Springs right now. I think the city is going to continue to move forward, and I am excited to see what happens over the next few years.”

He will be starting his new position Nov. 28.

“In the position, I will be referring businesses into Lancaster by working with different industries such as retail and dining to build a strong economic and sales tax base,” he said.

Shepard was instrumental in helping City Manager Marc Maxwell plan the branding of downtown Sulphur Springs, bring in local businesses to Celebration Plaza and organize events such as Red, White and Brews and movie nights on the square. Other popular city events include the celebration and sunrise markets.

“This is going to be completely new for me, because I have never lived in a big city before,” said Shepard. “I actually bought a house in Sulphur Springs a few years ago and have been renovating it. I am not quite done yet with that, so I have to wait to sell it until I am finished. Until it sells, I will be coming back to Sulphur Springs on the weekends and staying with friends during the week.”

As vice president of the Texas Downtown Association, he has been involved with the organization since 2005 and a board member for two years. The organization has more than 450 members across the state.

“The board has been around since 1985 and has been for Main Street and non-Main Street cities,” said Shepard. “It is a great network of downtown people where we have a conference once a year to help us learn new strategies and technologies.”