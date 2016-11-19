Cowboys compete for big bucks in UPRA Rodeo

For the 37th consecutive year, United Professional Rodeo Association cowboys will be wrangling, roping and riding their way to stardom this weekend during the Cinch United Finals Rodeo in the Hopkins County Regional Civic Center Arena.

With a weekend full of events, the action kicks off Friday at 9 a.m. with a handicapable rodeo. At 1 p.m., there will be a stock draw and by 2 p.m. contestants will check-in and begin preparing for the big night. At 7 p.m., the rodeo will get underway with the first go-round.

More than $250,000 will be awarded to competitors. The rodeo will feature bareback, steer wrestlings, women’s breakaway roping, saddle bronc, tie-down roping, ranch bronc, team roping, women’s barrel racing and bull riding.

“The finals are a place where the best meets the best,” said UPRA President Jerry P. Hill. “The top cowboys and cowgirls from all across the southern United States join with the top stock contractors in Sulphur Springs for a final showdown rodeo,”

UPRA cowboys and cowgirls compete in about 125 rodeos across Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Arkansas during the year, earning points to secure one of the slots in their category at the finals this weekend.

On Saturday, the second go-round will begin at 7 p.m. with the crowning of Miss UPRA and Miss UPRA Teen.

“I am very excited to watch this year's competition. The queen and teen contestants are hard at work studying, practicing speeches, horsemanship patterns and selling raffle rodeo tickets. This final is going to be great,” said Maggie Richardson, current Miss UPRA.

The competition will continue Sunday with a church service at 11 a.m., event pictures at 12:30 p.m. and a final performance at 2 p.m. There will be a champions banquet immediately following the last go-round.

Tickets at the gate are $10 for adults (ages 13 and up) and $8 for children (ages 6 through 12), or can be bought in advance for a $2 discount. Children 5 and under get in free. Tickets can be purchased at Circle E Western Wear and the Civic Center.

The Civic Center has been the venue every November since 1979 for the UPRA Finals Rodeo. In 2008, the association inked a deal on a five-year contract extension to keep both the UPRA spring rodeo and finals rodeo at the Civic Center, the only home the two rodeos have ever known. The UPRA rodeo was one of the first annual events established when the Civic Center opened in 1979.

The United Professional Rodeo Association is a combination of several regional associations. In 1995, the Texas Professional Rodeo Association and Central Rodeo Association merged their assets to form the United Professional Rodeo Association. By 2014, the Texas Cowboys Rodeo Associated joined the organization.

Call the Civic Center at 903-885-8071 for more information, or visit the UPRA website at www.urodeo.com.