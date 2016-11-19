Good Shepherd in Longview partners with CHRISTUS

Good Shepherd Health System in Longview announced Monday it will become the newest member of CHRISTUS Health, the same health care system that has majority interest in the Sulphur Springs hospital.

Good Shepherd signed a letter of intent to become part of CHRISTUS Health, an international, Catholic, not-for-profit health system headquartered in Irving, on Monday. The proposed agreement will improve Good Shepherd's ability to meet the ever-growing health care needs of Northeast Texans through increased resources and innovative services.

This agreement is the culmination of Good Shepherd Health System's search to find an affiliation partner, which was initiated by the system's Board of Directors and leadership team in August 2015.

“We feel strongly that CHRISTUS Health is the best potential partner for our organization,” said Good Shepherd President and CEO Steve Altmiller. “After our experience searching for the right fit, it became clear that CHRISTUS Health, a not-for-profit partner based here in Texas, could provide Good Shepherd with both the resources to expand the care we currently provide and strengthen our hospitals for the future, helping us to navigate the rapidly-changing health care environment in the U.S.”

CHRISTUS Health has recently expanded across Northeast Texas. In May of 2016, Trinity Mother Frances Hospitals and Clinics, headquartered in Tyler, joined the CHRISTUS Health system as CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System. In July of 2016, Hopkins County Memorial Hospital and Clinic joined CHRISTUS Health as CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Sulphur Springs, along with CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic - Sulphur Springs and Emory. In addition, CHRISTUS Health operates the award-winning CHRISTUS St. Michael facilities in Texarkana and Atlanta, Texas.

“We know how important the Longview, Marshall and surrounding communities are to the fabric of Northeast Texas,” said Ernie Sadau, president and CEO of CHRISTUS Health. “We are not only looking forward to welcoming these facilities and these communities into the CHRISTUS family, but also the opportunity to bring together two not-for-profit organizations focused on providing the highest quality, compassionate care. We believe this agreement will ensure that Good Shepherd Health System continues its mission to improve the health of the communities it serves.”

Next, Good Shepherd Health System and CHRISTUS Health will begin work to complete the final phase of due diligence, which includes negotiating the terms of a definitive agreement and beginning state and federal regulatory reviews. This process is expected to be completed by early 2017.

When a final agreement is reached, the partners will work together to continually identify new opportunities to serve, innovate and enhance the health care provided throughout the Northeast Texas area.