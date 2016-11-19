Fatal wreck closes I-30 in Hunt County for hours

A Tarrant County woman was killed and four other people injured Monday as a result of a multi-vehicle crash on eastbound Interstate 30 in Hunt County near Caddo Mills.

The eastbound side of the highway was closed for about five hours Monday afternoon and evening as a result of the crash, which occurred at 2:21 p.m. Monday. More closures were expected today as Texas Department of Public Safety crash investigators work the scene.

DPS Sgt. Kyle Bradford said the driver of an eastbound 18-wheeler failed to compensate as he approached a line of traffic, which had slowed on the highway at eastbound mile marker 82. The 18-wheeler struck at least three other vehicles, according to the trooper.

Two vehicles were reported by Hunt County Scanner to be on fire.

The wreckage stretched for more than a mile, between the 82 and 84 mile markers, making it difficult to assess the number of vehicles involved.

Janice Huffman, 64, of Fort Worth, who was driving a Lexus SUV, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bradford said one person was transported by air ambulance from the scene, with unknown injuries, to the Plano Medical Center. Three others were transported by ground ambulance to the Hunt Regional Medical Center with what were believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Units from the Cash, Union Valley, Caddo Mills and Royse City fire departments were dispatched to the scene.