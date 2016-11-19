SSISD purchases former PJC Technical Center

Sulphur Springs Independent School District Board of Trustees Monday night approved a five-year purchase agreement for the former Paris Junior College building located next to the high school, as well as the first payment for the old Technical Center. The board also declined to take action on a possible settlement in a lawsuit with J.T. Turner.

Trustees, at their regular September board meeting, approved a resolution authorizing Superintendent Michael Lamb as the district’s delegate, giving him contractual authority for the acquisition process for the Tech Center, a building owned by the city that the district currently uses.

The district previously negotiated with city and Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation for the purchase of the facility from the city for $1,248,693.90.

“This has been a long time coming,” Lamb said. “We put an ad in the paper expressing we wanted to purchase PJC.”

The public notice, printed in the News-Telegram in September, stated “Sulphur Springs ISD intends to enter into an installment purchase agreement with the City of Sulphur Springs, Texas to acquire a Technology Center. The purchase amount of $1,248,693.90 may be paid for in five equal installments of $240,738.78.” The district at their September meeting also approved a resolution allowing SSISD to officially contract with the city for purchase of the PJC facility, following a specified waiting period, during which people could file petitions calling for a referendum on the issue if desired.

Lamb noted that the required waiting period has passed and the school district had received “no petition of any sort,” thus the board was asked at Monday night’s meeting to approve the installment purchase agreement and subsequent first payment for the former PJC building.

“We’ll make our first payment this month and have four more in subsequent years to pay off PJC and that building will be ours,” Lamb said. “We are excited and ready to move on this. Hopefully, we are ready and willing to make this purchase.”

SSISD trustee Don Sapaugh said it appeared the contract for deed appeared to be pretty “fail-safe.”

Lamb said the old Tech Center will help reduce the number of “floating” teachers and classes at Sulphur Springs High School.

“It’s 10 good classrooms. When I first got here, I looked at the high school principal and asked how many floaters do we have. He said 10. So, 10 classrooms made a lot of sense. I think we actually have 14 now, so it didn’t totally solve our problem but it certainly puts a dent in it,” Lamb said.

Trustee John Prickette pointed out the contact states the building goes to the district “as is,” and asked whether the facility is ADA or anything else of that nature that need to be taken into consideration so that there “aren't going to be any surprises” later on.

Lamb said there were a few things that need work, a few holes in walls that need patching, but nothing huge he was aware of.

Sapaugh noted that the repairs appear to be only cosmetic.

“It’ll be a great asset for the district,” Prickette noted.

Sapaugh expressed appreciation to the city, county, EDC and everyone involved in the process for working with the school district on the transaction.

“We knew this was not going to be an easy transaction,” Sapaugh siad. “We appreciate them working with us. We appreciate all the parties working together, because it helps the school system. It’s a good thing. We appreciate all your help.”

The measure passed unanimously on a 5-0 vote; board members Jason Dietze and Clay Johnson were absent.

Also on the agenda during executive session was for trustees to consult with the district’s attorneys about the status of settlement negotiations in a lawsuit with J.T. Turner, and to possibly approve any pending settlement proposals.

J.T. Turner’s association with SSISD has included being approved as construction manager for the $48.4 million bond project approved by voters in May 2009, which included construction of the new middle school on Wildcat Way, a multi-purpose building at the high school as well as an addition and renovations at Douglas Intermediate School and renovations at the Bell Street campus now called Sulphur Springs Elementary. The company also oversaw renovations and additions prior to that at Sulphur Springs High School and Early Childhood Learning Center.

Once the open session resumed, trustees decided to take “no action” on the pending litigation, as there are a still a “few more details” to be worked out with the opposing side, Lamb reported late Monday night following the meeting.