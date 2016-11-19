Two sentenced in $80,000 ATV theft case

Dustin Kyle Garcia and Christopher Lee Chambers both entered pleas of guilty to engaging in organized criminal activity in connection with the theft of $80,000 worth of all-terrain vehicles from Nortex Tractor in Sulphur Springs in November 2015, according to Assistant District Attorney Clay Harrison.

“Another co-defendant, whose case is still pending, also participated directly in the theft,” Harrison said. “Approximately 10 other individuals participated in the criminal enterprise indirectly before and after the theft, from secretly providing information to knowingly buying and selling stolen equipment.”

Chambers reached a plea agreement for a first degree felony in exchange for a sentence of 15 years in prison with aggravated parole rules.

“Pursuant to the plea agreement, Chambers testified on the record against Garcia,” the assistant district attorney said. “Shortly thereafter, Garcia accepted a plea agreement of 28 years in prison with aggravated parole rules. Both defendants must serve half of their sentences before being eligible for parole.”

Harrison went on to describe just how the thefts in Sulphur Springs took place.

“Garcia and Chambers hot-wired a U-Haul truck in the DFW area and made two trips during the night to steal three ATVs at a time,” he said. “They wore dark clothing, masks and gloves during the theft. After loading up the ATVs on the stolen U-Haul, they drove back to DFW and stored the ATVs at the workplace of another member of the criminal enterprise. The ATVs were then sold for cash and the money was divided among the members of the crime ring.

“Approximately one week after committing the ATV theft in Sulphur Springs, Garcia, Chambers and two accomplices traveled across state lines to Leesville, Louisiana, where they committed a similar theft,” he continued. “The group hot-wired two paper shredding trucks and cut through the fence of an ATV dealership before stealing several units. The units were sold for cash and the profits were divided among the members of the crime ring.”

The crime ring has been linked to a wide range of ATV thefts and rooftop burglaries in Louisiana (Bossier City and Leesville), Oklahoma (Durant and Muskogee), Tennessee (Charleston) and Texas (Athens, Sulphur Springs, Lindale, Tyler, Weatherford and Brenham).

“In January 2016, after Garcia and Chambers learned that they were wanted by Hopkins County law enforcement, they committed a series of rooftop burglaries in Smith County, stealing from a Lowe's and an Atwood's,” Harrison said. “According to Chambers and another accomplice, the goal of the Tyler burglaries was to steal cash to pay for criminal defense attorneys and bail bondsmen when the ring members were eventually arrested. Garcia and Chambers both succeeded in hiring high-profile Dallas defense attorneys after they were arrested.

“In Smith County, the ring used powerful equipment to cut a hole in the rooftop of commercial businesses before entering and disabling the alarm systems,” the assistant prosecutor said. “Their next step was to cut open the safe and steal its contents before escaping.”

Garcia, Chambers, and an accomplice then fled to Tennessee, where they committed an additional rooftop burglay of a Piggly Wiggly grocery store. In that case, they also cut a hole in the roof, entered the building, stole the safe, cut it open and stole its contents. Christopher Chambers left behind a fingerprint at the crime scene, however, and faces charges in Tennessee for the offense.

The district attorney's office gave credit to Sulphur Springs Police Detectives Bo Fox and Rusty Stillwagoner, Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raiser Association Special Ranger Toney Hurley, Hopkins County Sheriff's Investigator Sgt. Dennis Findley and others for apprehending Garcia and Chambers and their accomplices earlier this spring.

“The group was conducting counter-surveillance of the police officers and had the ability to run the license plates of the officer's unmarked vehicles,” Harrison said. “During the arrest, officers seized a number of cell phones which were instrumental in sealing the case against the crime ring. Text messages, photographs and GPS history effectively put the nail in the coffin for Dustin Garcia and Chris Chambers.

“The plea agreements reached with Garcia and Chambers were only possible because of the tremendous amount of evidence gathered by Fox, Stillwagoner, Hurley and other detectives with SSPD and HCSO,” he continued. “Our detectives led a multi-state effort in shutting down a sophisticated criminal enterprise, and we expect a number of these jurisdictions to follow our lead with their own plea agreements. As a bonus, we were able to avoid the expense of the county paying for approximately 40 witnesses, many from other states, to testify during a lengthy trial.”