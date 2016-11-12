TxDot reveals future plans in summit

Freight planning, upcoming regional projects and the status of overall transportation funding in Texas was the focus Wednesday of the Northeast Texas Rural Transportation Summit, which drew state transportation officials, business leaders and government officials to the Hopkins County Regional Civic Center.

Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation and the Ark-Tex Council of Governments hosted the all-day event.

“We have a lot of work to do, especially in transportation. This affects every person at every business, every day,” said Jeff Austin, TxDOT commissioner. “Recently, transportation funding has gotten a lot of attention, but the problem has not been solved yet. There simply is not enough money.”

On Nov. 3, 2015, Texas voters approved Proposition 7. It is a constitutional amendment which dedicates portions of revenue from the state’s general sales and use tax, as well as from the motor vehicle sales and rental tax, to the State Highway Fund for non-tolled projects.

Beginning in September 2017, if state sales tax revenues exceed $28 billion in a fiscal year, the next $2.5 billion of revenue will be directed to the State Highway Fund, according to Austin. Still, these funds are not enough to keep up with the constant demand across the state.

“Everything that we have and consume is because of freight transportation. Most things come by truck, rail or waterway,” said TxDOT Freight Planning Director Caroline Mays during her presentation.

Currently, more than 2.7 million jobs deal with transportation every year. In her overview, she stated that their are 312,000 miles of public roadways, 10,000 miles of railroad track, 11 deep water ports and 15 shallow draft channels in Texas that are impacted by transportation daily.

“Interstate 30 is one of the busiest truck routes in our state. Right now, there is 30 percent to 40 percent truck traffic, at least on portions. ... You are going see tremendous growth in corridors like this because they are critical for trade. For example, on I-35, we might see it triple in 20 years,” said Mays. “In our freight plan, our goal is to find what issues there are and understand them.”

TxDOT Atlanta District Engineer Glenn Green and Paris District Engineer Noel Paramanantham spoke on planned regional projects. Although the list was not exhaustive, they touched on top projects TxDOT is currently working on.

Projects recently completed:

US 82 will be widened in Grayson County and Fannin County from two-lanes to four-lanes for $28.37 million. The project was completed in May.

Widening of US 82 in Lamar County from a two-lane highway to include passing lanes. The project was completed in April for $9.53 million.

Upcoming projects:

Widening of State Highway 121 in Fannin County from three-lanes to four-lanes with median turn lanes. This will be between SH 56 and US 82 in Bonham. The cost is $6.82 million and will be completed in January 2017.

SH 24 in Delta County will widen the existing two-lanes to a four-lane divided highway between the Hunt County line and Cooper. Cost will be $38.47 million and is set to be completed in November 2017.

US 82 will have an overpass constructed at FM 98 to improve safety. Construction cost is $6.89 million and the completion date is March 2018.

An overpass on I-30 over FM 2642 in Hunt County will be constructed. The cost is $20.46 million and will be completed March 2018.

SH 1570 from SH 66 to US 380 will construct two-lanes of an ultimate four-lane divided rural section. The bid was $7.1 million and the project is set to be completed January 2019.

SH 276 replacement bridge across Lake Tawakoni is set to be completed in May 2017. The cost is $47.8 million.

US 271 will be widened with a passing lane between Paris and Pattonville. The project is $11.94 million and will be completed by May 2019.

SH 78 will replace the existing two-lane bridge that crosses the Red River from Fannin County into Oklahoma. The cost is $8.10 million and will be completed May 2020.

US 271 and FM 3417 interchange south of Mount Pleasant will construct a grade separation. The project is supposed to improve mobility and safety by upgrading the intersection. The project will cost $12.8 million and will be completed June 2017.

Lake Wright Patman will see a two-lane bridge replaced across the Sulphur River. The project is set to be completed in 2019 with a $25 million budget.

Major unfunded projects include: