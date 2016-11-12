Hopkins County sets record with voters

More Hopkins County voters went to the polls this election year than any time this century.

Hopkins County experienced a 65 percent turnout rate as 13,974 citizens cast ballots out of 21,193 registered voters.

That is a thousand more voters than any of the last three presidential elections. In 2012, there were 12,897 Hopkins County votes cast; in 2008, it was 12,915; and in 2004, it was 12,129.

Other notes about Tuesday’s General Election:

n Republican voters cast 6,784 straight party tickets and Democrats voted 1,749 straight party ballots, which was 61 percent of the total ballots cast.

n There were 8,117 early votes cast, which was more than half (58 percent) of the total votes in the county. It was also 38 percent of the total registered voters in the county.

n Donald Trump collected 80 percent of the votes in Hopkins County in his race for president.

n Lamar County was the only one of six counties in the Paris Junior College service area to join its taxing district, with 5,491 in favor and 4,576 against (54.5 percent to 45.5 percent). Voters in Delta, Fannin, Hopkins, Hunt and Red River counties voted against annexation. PJC President Dr. Pam Anglin said ongoing communication with people living in PJC's service district is important, as she discussed the college's plans following a mixed outcome. "We appreciate those demonstrating support," said Anglin. "The voters spoke, and we respect their opinions. We're going to continue to reach out. PJC held a large number of meetings with community and church groups, and that dialogue is important.”

n John Ratcliffe, whose 4th Congressional District includes Hopkins County, won 88.2 percent of the vote (116,054) in the 18-county Northeast Texas district against Libertarian Cody Wommack (15,455 votes, 11.8 percent).