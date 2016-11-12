Jamboree wrapping up 60th season Musician and comedian to perform Saturday

Country musician and songwriter Jake Penrod will be joined by comedian Willie P. Richardson on stage Nov. 19 for Reilly Springs Jamboree’s final show of the year. The performance also closes out RSJ’s 60-year celebration.

“Jake Penrod is a Nashville music sensation who is a NortheastTexan. He is an accomplished musician and songwriter. On the same show is beloved country comedian Willie P. Richardson, with a 20-year record of hilarious comedy suitable for all ages. This team of entertainers will make this a quality, memorable show for all ages to attend,” said Enola Gay Mathews, co-producer of the Jamboree with Roger Reed.

Richardson’s phone pranks have aired on thousands of radio stations worldwide, including the syndicated “John Boy and Billy Show” and on Sirius/XM radio. He’s sold more than 1.25 million copies of his recordings since 1996, and appears live about 80 times a year.

“Mr. Richardson is proud of the fact that his humor is ‘clean,’ although some may call it ‘politically incorrect.’ His show consists of his hilarious stories about growing up in East Texas, his family and friends, as well as his show-business career,” Mathews said of the Nacogdoches native. “The program is acceptable to all age groups.”

Richardson has appeared on shows with Ray Price, Mel Tillis, Gene Watson, Percy Sledge, The Supremes, The Temptations and The Platters. He received the Cammy Award for “Comedian of the Year” at the Alabama Theatre in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Penrod plays 14 instruments and creates his own music.

“Jake Penrod has quickly earned a reputation as a master of honky-tonk music, who not only sings and writes, but can also play just about any instrument you hand him,” Mathews said. “His 2013 album, ‘Closer to Me’ showcased his songwriting ability as well as musicianship across an array of different styles of honky-tonk music. He wrote each song on the album and played every instrument in authentic honky-tonk fashion, proving he knows his stuff when it comes to traditional country music, and earning the title of ‘King of Texas Twang.’”

He received national attention as a featured guest on RFDTV’s “TruCountry” and was a regular cast member on RuralTV’s “Texas Pickin’ Party,” where he sang and served as the program’s pedal steel guitarist.

He’s also known for his on-stage portrayal of Hank Williams. For several months, he played the lead in the off-Broadway musical, “Lost Highway,” based upon the life of Hank Williams Sr. He also toured nationally for several years, performing in his self-penned “Hank Williams Remembered Concert.”

Penrod’s “The History of Country Music from Jimmie Rodgers to George Strait” is a one-man show, that takes the audience on an 80-year musical journey. He is currently booked in venues across the U.S. and in Germany.

He has been nominated in 2016 for “Honky Tonk Male Artist of the Year” for the second annual Ameripolitan Music Awards. He was named “Pure Country Vocalist of the Year” at the 2016 Academy of Western Artists Awards in Fort Wort, Mathews notes.

“At an imperially slim 6-feet-two-inches, decked out in a suit and tie, and crowned with his signature Stetson, Jake Penrod even looks like a flashback to country music’s heyday. He gives credit to fellow Texan Ernest Tubb for inspiring his style,” Mathews said. “Jake was recently featured on a story by CBS News about Texas Dance Halls and said of his style of country music, ‘if the kind of music I play is going to survive, this is where it will carry on,’”

“We have a great show planned at the Reilly Springs Jamboree on Nov. 19. Come and enjoy the family-friendly atmosphere and country entertainment at Hopkins County's original music venue, still carrying on the show with local and Texas talent since 1956 with the best entertainment value anywhere. The show starts at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 per adult, and there's supper waiting for you in the Reilly Springs kitchen,” Mathews said.

Reilly Springs Jamboree will begin at 7 p.m. Nov. 19 at Reilly Springs Community Center, 109 County Road 1439. The Reilly Springs Kitchen opens at 6 p.m. for a full meal and concessions available for a fee. The Jamboree is a non-smoking, non-alcohol family-friendly environment.

For information about the upcoming concert or RSJ, contact Enola Gay at 903-438-3568.