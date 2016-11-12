Time to start stringing lights for Lions Club parade

It’s time once again to start stringing lights for the 9th Annual Sulphur Springs Lions Club Lighted Christmas Parade, presented by Carriage House Manor.

Even Santa Claus was on hand Tuesday morning preparing for the parade as he filled out his parade application. Santa will ride in the parade atop one of the Sulphur Springs Fire Department fire engines.

The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Buford Park. It will head east on Connally Street, then turn north on Church Street, and west on Houston Street, ending at Gerald Prim Stadium.

“The parade is the perfect kick-off for the Christmas season,” said Lions Club President Candace Ashmore. “The atmosphere along the parade route is fantastic. You can feel the Christmas spirit.”

The parade route goes right through the downtown area, where many Christmas activities will be happening. In addition, a performance of the musical “A Christmas Carol” is scheduled that evening at the Sulphur Springs High School Auditorium.

Parade applications can be picked up from any of the sponsors: Carriage House Manor, Alliance Bank, City National Bank, FEC Electric, Brian Toliver Ford and Jay Hodge Chevrolet. They can also be picked up at the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce and online at www.sslionsclub.com. For more information, contact Michael Boles at 903-885-5432.

The Lions Club has been involved in the community since 1937 and is still very active to this day. The club’s involvement includes assisting local school districts with vision screening, assisting families to meet needs for eye exams and glasses for school age children, collecting used eye glasses that are refurbished and distributed to people around the world, sponsoring local youth who attend the summer Texas Lions Camp, supporting local youth through college scholarships, and assisting the Pilot Club with its Hoop Dreams basketball program for children with special needs. The Lions Club meets at noon every Tuesday in Pizza Inn. Anyone interested in joining the club is encouraged to come to a meeting.