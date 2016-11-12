Bartley re-elected commissioner

In the contested race for Hopkins County Precinct 3 Commissioner, Republican incumbent Wade Bartley defeated Democratic challenger Billy Emerson in one of the few locally contested races on Tuesday’s General Election ballot.

Bartley received 2,075 votes (53.62 percent ) of the Precinct 3 vote while his opponent Billy Emerson received 1,124 votes (40.36 percent ) of the 3,199 votes cast in the race.

By the time the dust had cleared Tuesday evening, more than 65 percent — 13,974 — of the 21,193 registered voters in Hopkins County had cast their ballots in the election.

While this tops voter turnout in the past couple of decades, the more than 8,000 people taking advantage of early voting did, perhaps, set a new record for the county.

Unlike previous elections in which the returns were quickly made available, County Clerk and Elections Administrator Debbie Shirley said there were some problems that arose from letting voters vote in any box rather than having to go to the box in their precinct.

The problems involved computer software used by the electronic voting machines and the software used to generate returns from individual boxes and to also print running totals when each box was reported to the County Clerk's Office.

The election ballot contained several high profile contests including the bitter race for President of the United States, a choice between an incumbent county commissioner and the question of whether the county would become a part of the Paris Junior College district.

In the highly contentious battle between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton, Trump gathered 10,695 Hopkins County votes while Clinton picked up 2,508 votes as county voters joined voters across the state and nation giving their support to the political newcomer.

Incumbent District 4 US Rep. John Ratcliffe received 10,872 votes in the county, easily winning over Libertarian candidate Cody Wommack, who received 1,027 votes. Ratcliffe was successful across District 4 in his bid for a second term in the U.S. House of Representatives in a landslide.

Ratcliffe expressed his appreciation to voters for his reelection in a statement to the News-Telegram Wednesday morning.

“I'm grateful for the overwhelming vote of confidence voters placed in me tonight. The opportunity to continue serving the 4th District of Texas in the United States Congress is a privilege I do not take lightly,” Ratcliffe said. “For the past two years, I've done everything in my power to fight back against President Obama's disastrous policies and stand up for the conservative, Texas values our country so desperately needs. As I watch election results come in from across the country, I remain optimistic for a successful night for Republicans from the top to the bottom of the ticket. Regardless of those outcomes, my commitment to being a leading conservative voice in Congress will be unwavering.”

In all other countywide races the outcome was decided in the March Primary election's Republican Primary.

Those candidates who were not opposed on the general election ballot included State Representative, District 2, Dan Flynn in his bid for another term in the State Legislature.

Eighth Judicial District Judge Eddie Northcutt and District Attorney Will Ramsay were unopposed, as was 62nd District Court Judge Will Biard.

County Attorney Dustanna Hyde Rabe was not opposed, along with Sheriff-elect Lewis Tatum and Tax Assessor Collector Debbie Jenkins.

Mickey Earl Barker was the lone candidate on the ballot for Hopkins County Commissioner Precinct 1. Barker will fill the seat of long-time Commissioner Beth Wisenbaker who did not seek another term.

Constable for Precinct 1 Norman Colyer was unopposed in his reelection bid, as was Constable Bill Allan in Precinct 2.

With 814 ballots cast in the Cumby Independent School District trustee Election, there were five candidates seeking three seats in the at-large election.

The three candidates receiving the most votes who will be seated on that school board are Jason G. Judson with 232 (28.5 percent), Tony Aguilar with 211 (25.92 percent) and Jody Jarvis with 178 (21.87 percent) of the votes. Other candidates in that election included Melissa Ann Bryant wth 97 votes and Kimberlea Miller, who received 96 votes.

In North Hopkins ISD, six people were seeking three at-large seats on that school board.

The top three candidates in the North Hopkins ISD trustee election were Jim Westbrook with 152 (24.68 percent), Charlie Vaughn with 117 (18.99 percent) and Brian Lewis who received 110 (17.86 percent) of the votes. Also running for North Hopkins trustee seats were Vicki Ferrell with 95 votes, Rachelle Sills with 83 votes and Justin Holland with 59 votes.

Four seats were up for grabs on the Miller Grove ISD Board of Trustees with the top vote getters gaining those board seats.

Eric Mabe received the largest number of votes, 152 (22.32 percent), Douglas Hall was second with 142 (20.85 percent), Clark L. May was third with 117 (17.18 percent) and John Derek Wilbur will fill the fourth seat on the MGISD board with 103 (15.12 percent) of the votes.

Paris Junior College's referendum on the general election ballot gave voters the option to join the college's taxing district and add another 8.5 cents per $100 to the annual tax bill.

The PJC question failed in Hopkins County by a vote of 7,164 against to 3,126 for the concept of joining the junior college district.