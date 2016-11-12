Voters reject PJC annexation

A Paris Junior College proposal to annex several counties into the college district was soundly rejected by voters in Hopkins County as well as voters in Hunt, Delta, Fannin and Red River counties in Tuesday's general election.

In Hopkins County, 7,164 votes were against becoming a part of the college taxing district, while 3,126 voters were in favor of the plan that would levy an ad valorem tax rate of 8.5 cents per $100 property value to the tax burden of county taxpayers.

Voters in Hopkins County voted more heavily against the college proposition than four of the other five counties voting on the question.

Paris Junior College received 33 percent of the Delta County vote, while voters in the eastern part of Fannin County gave the college plan 43 percent of the vote.

In Red River County, only 46 percent of the voters approved the college district plan, and in Hunt County, 41 percent of the vote was for annexation.

The only county voting to support the PJC annexation plan was Lamar County, where 55 percent of the voters were in favor of joining the city of Paris and the old Cunningham School district in supporting an additional 8.5 percent property tax.

The college district has a current tax rate of 17.73 cents per $100 in the city of Paris and the Cunningham School District and, according to PJC President Dr. Pam Anglin, will see that rate drop to 8.5 cents.

The PJC President told the News-Telegram Wednesday morning that she and the college's board of regents were focused on the future.

“Right now, my college focus is on spring enrollment 2017, and it's on the upcoming legislative session — that's our focus right now,” Anglin said. “As we get into the spring semester and we start doing our planning for the 2017-18 year and working on budget, we will be putting our plan together for the future.”

In informational meetings leading up to the election, Anglin mentioned several times that the futures of the Sulphur Springs campus and the campus in Greenville could rest with the voters in the election.

“The bottom line is the students in Hopkins County continue to pay out-of-district tuition, and we continue to do what we can in Hopkins County,” Anglin said.

And to the possibility of the PJC district attempting annexation a third time, Anglin's response was a quick, “Not right now.”