Local man arrested for aggravated kidnapping of former girlfriend

Police arrested Sammy James Sarkisian, 42, of Sulphur Springs Tuesday night on a warrant for the aggravated kidnapping of his former girlfriend, who was treated at the hospital for lacerations and bruising.

Sarkisian and the 34-year-old woman had reportedly lived together previously, separating about a week before. He reportedly went to the West Industrial Drive apartment, where the 34-year-old Sulphur Springs woman reportedly was watching a movie with another male who was visiting, one day over the weekend.

“He kicked the door in. He began assaulting the male. She tried to intervene. The male left. He assaulted the victim. He beat her up pretty good at the apartment,” Sulphur Springs Police Lt. Investigator Rusty Stillwagoner said Wednesday.

The woman, during an interview this week, told police she grabbed the phone her friend had left behind when he fled, and attempted to call authorities. She saw that Sarkisian was attempting to leave in her vehicle, and she tried to take the keys from him. He then allegedly pulled her into the vehicle, wouldn’t let her out and beat her while traveling to Coleman Park, where he then allegedly continue to assault his former girlfriend, Stillwagoner reported.

“Bystanders saw and started to yell,” Stillwagoner said. “He ran off.”

Witnesses told police they heard the suspect yell he’d beat her because he found her in his house with another man, police noted in offense reports.

“She got in the car and returned home. Her eyes were swollen, but she said she could see some. She drove to the apartment. She knew police were there. She’d seen police pull up into the lot as they were leaving,” Stillwagoner said.

The woman received medical attention at the hospital for lacerations, including receiving stitches, and bruising. She was also checked for but did not sustain any fractures.

Police officers spoke to the suspect that day; he told them he did not strike the woman but suspected the other man of assaulting the alleged victim. He denied forcing her into the vehicle, and claimed he tried to get her to exit it and prevented her from stopping it to keep her from disabling the vehicle. He admitted to yelling that he beat her, police noted in offense reports.

Stillwagoner said following his interview with the victim Tuesday, he sought a warrant for Sarkisian’s arrest for aggravated kidnapping. The warrant was issued. Sarkisian went to the Industrial Drive residence Tuesday night. Sgt. Eddie Moon and Josh Shufeldt arrested Sarkisian at 9:32 p.m. at the West Industrial Drive address on the first-degree felony aggravated kidnapping warrant.

Sarkisian remained in Hopkins County jail Wednesday morning in lieu of the $500,000 bond set on the charge. Police requested an emergency protective order to legally bar Sarkisian from contacting the victim upon his release from jail, Stillwagoner said.