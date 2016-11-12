HCUW campaign wraps at $5,000 over $165K goal, and still counting

Hopkins County United Way campaign workers celebrated exceeding the 2016-17 fundraising goal with a round of applause Wednesday morning. True to this year’s fundraising theme, HCUW was able to “Finish Strong” with $11,526.11 in donations turned in Tuesday, bringing the total collected for the campaign to $170,527 and counting.

“This community is awesome,” HCUW 2016-17 Campaign Chairman Brandon Williams said at the final campaign workers report meeting. “ All of you all own your own businesses or work. It takes a lot of time and effort. We appreciate that. We appreciate you as well. This will put us over our goal and there’s still some coming in, too.”

“Everyone has been very gracious to give this year. They’ve not always met their goal, but always gave something. We are very appreciative of that,” campaign worker Tim Glenn said.

“When we left here last week, we were at $159,001. Today we added $11,526.11, which brings our total to $170,527.11. With a goal of $165,000, that’s absolutely amazing and exciting. And, we still have more coming in. We still have a pretty good one that we’re waiting to come in too. Typically, it’s been a few thousand dollars so we’re going to be ahead. Man that’s exciting,” Williams said.

Workers reported donations as businesses’ packets were turned in Wednesday morning.

Rusty Harden reported Sulphur Springs Independent School District raised $8,648 for HCUW this year, well over the $6,100 goal set for the school district. During the fourth week of the campaign, the district had already raised $6,086 of its goal. Over the last few weeks, an additional $2,562 was pledged, putting SSISD at 142 percent of its goal.

Holt Agribusiness’s previous donation tally was reported at $5,660. The business this week reported an additional $520 in pledges.

DeHaven Eye Clinic far exceeded its goal of $150. The eye care facility donated a total of $500. Giles Insurance had a goal of $155, but donated $250.

Cowboy Trucking, B&B Loans, Advantage Copy Systems and Town Square Antique Mall were also recognized for going over their goals.

HCUW Executive Secretary Susan Berning reported the Thrift Store at CANHelp donated $250. Profits from the thrift store benefit CANHelp, an HCUW recipient agency.