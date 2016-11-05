Downtown: Foot-by-foot history tour uncovers city’s past

Step right up, History by Foot is right around the corner. Once again, local historian John Sellers will be taking a walk down memory lane to explore the hidden history behind local businesses near Celebration Plaza.

“This is the 12th semi-annual event we have had. It will be on Nov. 12 at 9 :30 a.m. I will only be having one tour this time,” said Sellers.

The tour will begin outside Sulphur Springs City Hall and will last slightly more than an hour with light walking required. As in the past, if anyone interested in the tour is handicapped, they should contact Sellers immediately.

“I do not want to guarantee we can bring the golf cart this time to help someone who is handicapped. The one we typically use is being used at an event at the airport that day,” said Sellers.

Tickets are $10 a person and can be picked up at City National Bank’s downtown branch or through the Hopkins County Genealogical Society. The tour is currently filling up fast and usually sells out very quickly, according to Sellers.

“We will be looking at the core of the city, including the first block of Main Street and Connally streets,” said Sellers. “We will be staying mostly off the square this time because we have talked about that before, during other tours.”

Sellers will also lead the tour down to the residential area of Connally Street to addresses of importance to that area of town in years past.

“The pocket of businesses used to be down on Connally Street before they moved toward the square. Actually, many of the prominent merchants of the time lived on Connally,” said Sellers.

The military stockade, hotels and schools will be other highlights of the tour.

"One of the neatest areas I will be talking about is where we are rebuilding the parking lot [on Main Street]. That is where the original fire department, city hall and other adjoining businesses stood,” said Sellers. “There was a civil suit back in the 1890s where they thought they would lose that public property back to an individual. That is one story I will be saving for the tour.”