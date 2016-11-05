SSHS hosting Nov. 11 veterans program

Sulphur Springs High School will be holding a Veterans Day Celebration Nov. 11, to honor past and present military personnel.

“We are inviting all Hopkins County veterans, current service members and their spouses for a reception followed by a patriotic program,” Sulphur Springs Independent School District Assistant Superintendent Rusty Harden stated in a press release Friday.

The veterans reception will begin at noon in the SSHS Library. The program, which features special performances by the SSHS band and various guests, will follow at 1 p.m. Friday in the high school gymnasium.

Parking will be provided in the teacher and student parking lots.

“Please come join us in honoring our current and veteran military members,” Harden invites.

For more information, contact Johna Burchfield at 903-885-2158.