Clocks: It's time to fall back again

It's time to change the clocks again.

Texas and most in the U.S. will turn their clocks back one hour from 2 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Sunrise and sunset will be about an hour earlier starting on Sunday than the day before. There will be more light in the morning.

Most of the country will be reverting to what's called standard time overnight.

This is also a good time to change batteries in smoke detectors.

Here are a few tidbits about the institution of standard time according to the book: "Seize the Daylight: The Curious and Contentious Story of Daylight Saving Time" by David Prerau:

Railroads in England first hatched the idea of a standardized time, and it became the rule across Britain.

Other countries soon adopted the idea — including the U.S., which at one time had more than 70 railroad "time zones."

In the U.S., Prerau wrote, it was not uncommon for railway passengers to adjust their watches more than 20 times en route.

Eventually four separate time zones were defined in the U.S., and railroad officials voted to adopt standard time in 1883.

Standard time was at first called "railroad time."

Sunday was chosen initially to adjust time because, according to Prerau, it was the day with the fewest trains running and the transition would cause the least inconvenience and done most safely.

Standard time was adopted for railroads by agreement in 1883 and the change was set for noon on Nov. 18 that year.

It was called the "day of two noons." People nationwide gathered to synchronize their watches. As noon approached on the eastern part of each time zone, they moved their watches back anywhere from one to 30 minutes to the new standard time — and then experienced a second noon. Those on the western end of a time zone lost a few minutes out of their days.

The change instituted four standardized time zones — instead of 53, according to Prerau.

Standard time eventually was adopted by much of the population as well.

Standard time stayed the general rule until daylight saving time was brought in during World War I -- although Benjamin Franklin first developed the idea in 1784.

Daylight saving time will return on March 12, 2017.