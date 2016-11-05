Balloting: Early voting sets records; Tuesday is election day

Hopkins County mirrored the rest of Texas with a heavy early vote turnout. Now, it comes down to Tuesday, Nov. 8, for the final vote.

A record number of people statewide cast early ballots for the Nov. 8 General Election. In Hopkins County alone, more than 7,000 early votes were recorded during the period between Oct. 24 and Nov. 4.

Statewide, more than 3.6 million Texans had voted in the state's 15 largest counties alone. That accounts for 37 percent of all registered voters in Texas and exceeded the record 3.5-plus million early votes cast before the 2008 election.

Texas also set a record for statewide registered voters at more than 15.1 million this election cycle, or nearly 80 percent of the state's estimated voting age population.

More than 13.6 million Texans were registered in 2012, though only just below 8 million actually voted statewide.

In Hopkins County on Tuesday, Nov. 8, registered voters will be able to cast their election day ballots at any of these vote centers from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Hopkins County voting center locations are: