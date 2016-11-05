Racing: Half-Mile Shootout returns to airport

Those who have a need for speed will have the opportunity to feed that obsession on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 12-13, when WannaGoFast returns to Sulphur Springs Municipal Airport with the Texas Half-Mile Shootout.

The races feature a large number of cars valued well in excess of $100,000 that will be on the main runway at the airport. All will be attempting to run the half-mile track and reach speeds exceeding 200 miles per hour.

In the races last year, several world speed records for the half-mile were broken, and this year the cars will be racing side-by-side for a new record.

WannaGoFast President Blake Hutchison said this year's races should be much like last year, but maybe even faster.

“I think we are going to see maybe 240 miles per hour, and I think we will see several 200 mph or more,” Hutchison said. “We will probably see some world records for certain vehicle makes.”

This year has drawn a full field of cars and drivers as owners are looking forward to racing here.

“This track is the fastest track we have,” Hutchison said. “I think it is a mixture of the elevation and the temperature in November — a nice recipe for good speed.”

Hutchison said there will be many outstanding cars at the local airport.

“The fastest is probably going to be a Lamborghini that will do that 240 number,” he said. “I think we will have a Corvette or two that will break 200. As far as American cars go, I think maybe a Viper might do it, too.

“As far as the cars that will be there, it's pretty much anything and everything,” the WannaGoFast president said. “We do have a high concentration of American cars such as the Cadillac CTX -V. I think we have 42 registered. We will have a lot of Corvettes in there as well as a Nissan GTR, Lamborghini, Porche, Ferrari and, obviously the Mustang and Dodge Challenger Hell Cat.”

Hutchison said everything would be ready to go on race weekend.

“We have 186 cars on the books for Saturday and, probably, 176 on Sunday,” he said. “It's sold out for racing.”

There will be plenty of room for spectators at the airport. Admission is $20 for adults per day or $35 for the weekend. Tickets for children ages 12 and under are $10 per day.