Two arrested on warrants; drugs, weapon also found

Two calls about two hours apart early Friday morning led to the arrest of two men on drug and weapons charges as well as outstanding warrants.

Hopkins County Sheriff's Sgt. Paul Fenimore said the sheriff's department received a call about 4 a.m. reporting a suspicious vehicle on County Road 3502. When the deputy arrived on the scene, he found a pickup with the doors locked and no one around.

Another call was received about 6:30 a.m. about the same vehicle. However, this time the caller said someone who looked to be intoxicated or passed out was inside.

Fenimore responded to the second call.

“When I got out there, there was a gentleman with the vehicle,” Fenimore said. “When everything came out, he gave me a name that was false but came up on a computer check as an alias for a Shane Robinson.”

The man had identification in his wallet identifying him as Shane Robinson. That information, along with a records check, led to the discovery of a parole violation warrant and another warrant.

Fenimore said the inside of the vehicle appeared to indicate at least two people had been in the truck because of drink cups and reclined seats.

“There was a bag of clothes in the back seat that looked like it belonged to a small female. With what is going on around Bullard, we got a little suspicious about that,” Fenimore said, referencing an Amber Alert which was issued Thursday for a missing 10-year-old girl in Bullard in Smith County.

With one person in custody and a strong indication there was another person, deputies began a search of the area.

“The search did end up finding somebody who was in a field trying to run away from where we initially were,” the deputy said. “The drone was used and we also called out our canine officer to bring a sniffer dog.”

Deputies apprehended the second man, who also gave a false name.

“We found out he has warrants and also had a prohibited weapon, a collapsible baton,” Fenimore said. ”Right now, we are trying to get more information as we go on.”

The pickup used by the men was towed to the sheriff's department for a more complete search.

“We also found a large amount of what appears to be methamphetamine. I am not sure on the exact weight — we are still processing,” Fenimore said.

Just before noon, no new charges had been filed and officers were still questioning both men to determine what charges would be brought.