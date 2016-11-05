Hopkins County Grand Jury signs 23 indictments in November session

The Hopkins County Grand Jury signed 23 indictments against at least 20 individuals during the Nov. 3 court session. The majority of charges were for controlled substance offenses, although there was at least one charge each of theft, fraud, burglary, evading arrest, hindering apprehension and retaliation.

One individual, William Pearce Ewton, was indicted on two charges: burglary of a building and theft of property with a value of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000.

Timothy Dale Moody was indicted for retaliation.

Indicted for evading arrest or detention using a vehicle or watercraft was Cory Wayne Thompson.

Cathy Darlene Culpepper was indicted for hindering apprehension or prosecution of a known felon.

Indicted for fraudulent use or possession of 10 items or more but less than 50 items of identifying information was Michael Carl Spradling.

The remaining indictments released were for controlled substance possession, although a number of the indictments were not provided by the District Clerk’s Office because the individuals named in them had not yet been arrested on the charge as of Friday morning.

Indicted for possession of a Penalty Group 1 controlled substance were: