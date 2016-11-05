HCUW within $6,000 of goal; Final meeting set for next week

Hopkins County United Way is very close to meeting its 2016-17 campaign goal of $165,000. Campaign workers turned in $61,753.91 in donations collected over the last week, for a total of $159,001 collected so far.

“We are very close to $165,000,” HCUW Executive Secretary Susan Berning reported Wednesday. “We know of several still out. We are fairly confident next week we’ll pull in the rest to meet and possibly even exceed the goal.”

With just $6,000 to go to meet the goal, HCUW officers scheduled another meeting next Wednesday to give some business and industries a little more time to get their donations together. The meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 9 at Texas AgriLife Extension Office. All campaign workers are urged to attend.

“We are so grateful for everyone’s hard work and contributions. Every little bit — every dollar — really does make a difference. This is truly at team effort in every sense of the word. We are truly grateful to everyone,” Berning said.

Donations from this year’s HCUW campaign have been allocated to 17 local agencies which serve people of all ages and needs, from helping to provide food, clothing, utility, medication and emergency assistance for families and individuals, shelter and help for abused women and children to funds for programs for youth, mentally and physically challenged individuals.