Brother of first suspect arrested in Sunday’s assault case

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the two assaults on Van Sickle Street Sunday night, Sulphur Springs Police Investigator Brian Shurtleff said Tuesday afternoon.

Charlie James Williams, 30, was jailed Tuesday on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is the brother of 24-year-old Lucas Wayne Williams, who has been charged on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Shurtleff said the arrest resulted from the ongoing investigation into the assault of two men, 19 and 20. One victim was stabbed and the other hit in the head with an object around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night on Van Sickle Street. Both men were sent to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. Police said they had no update on the men’s conditions as of Tuesday afternoon.

Lucas was charged late Sunday night with two counts based on his alleged involvement in the altercation.

“He was arraigned on two offenses because there were two victims,” Shurtleff said.

Both Lucas and Charlie Williams remained in Hopkins County jail Wednesday morning in lieu of $75,000 per aggravated assault charge. Lucas Williams has been arraigned on two aggravated assault with deadly weapon charges and Charlies Williams on one.

The investigation into the altercation which resulted in the two men being injured is ongoing, Shurtleff said.