Some Rains County voters going back to polls for MGISD contest; Trustee races left off about 3 dozen ballots

Rains County residents who reside within the boundaries of Miller Grove Independent School District were not afforded the opportunity to cast a ballot in the school trustees election if they voted early last week.

Due to what the district is referring to as a “clerical error,” the MGISD trustee candidates were not included on the ballot.

School officials failed to notify the Rains County Clerk’s Office in advance that MGISD would be having a trustees election, thus it was not put on the ballot for the small group of Rains County residents who reside within boundaries of MGISD to vote on. However, MGISD Superintendent Steve Johnson, upon realizing the mistake on Thursday, said he immediately contacted the school’s attorneys and Secretary of State.

He noted the failure to notify Rains County was an oversight on his part. MGISD had been contacted following the close of candidate filing by a Hopkins County elections official and there’s been various communications between Hopkins County and MGISD officials since. With all of that paperwork filed, it was thought the information had also been referred to Rains County elections officials as well.

“She did not reach out to me. I did not contact Rains County. I was thinking it been forwarded to her. I was wrong,” Johnson said. “As soon as I realized the error, I was on the phone, contacting the attorneys and Secretary of State and we went from there. No one was or will be disenfranchised. Everyone can still vote.”

The determination was that MGISD would get a list of all Rains County registered voters who are qualified to vote in the MGISD election.

The Rains County Clerk’s Office said Tuesday the mixup would only impact a few voters, just a fraction of one voting box. Overall, there are 34 registered voters eligible to cast ballots in the MGISD trustees election. That list was supplied to MGISD, who sent a letter at the end of last week to each of the 34 individuals from MGISD, explaining they will still be permitted to vote and what to do.

The letter to “Rains County Voters” was also posted Monday on the school website. It stated: “Unfortunately, there was a clerical error which led to a lack of ballots for the MGISD school board election in Rains County. We are currently in the process of having paper ballots printed and they will be available soon at the Rains County voting precincts. These ballots are ONLY for the MGISD school board race. If you have already voted you may return to your voting location and obtain this new ballot. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

Those Rains County voters who have already cast ballots early by personal appearance in other elections will be given a paper ballot which contains only the MGISD trustees election on it, and will vote at that time in the MGISD election. All other eligible Rains County voters who have yet to cast ballots will be given the paper ballot for MGISD trustees election in addition to their regular ballots.

The early ballot issue does not impact Hopkins County voters who are eligible to cast ballots in the trustees election. Voting by personal appearance will continue through Friday, Nov. 3, at Hopkins County Courthouse Annex in the Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Courtroom, 128 Jefferson St. in Sulphur Springs; the polls will be open until 5 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3.

Voting will be conducted as usual from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the designated polling locations for all MGISD voters.