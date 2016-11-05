Changes in store for State Highway 19 overpass

Traffic patterns are changing around the State Highway 19 [Hillcrest Drive] overpass at Interstate 30 this week.

More than a year ago, representatives of the Texas Department of Transportation met with the Sulphur Springs City Council to explain a plan that would change the overpass from a two-lane roadway with a center turn lane and signal lights at both ends of the overpass to a four-lane roadway with no signal lights.

That plan is being implemented and is expected to become complete by Thursday.

“Beginning Thursday, Nov. 3, the overpass will carry four lanes of traffic, two in each direction, without traffic signals at each end of the overpass. Dedicated right-turn lanes will provide access to SH 19 or SH 11 and frontage roads,” TxDOT officials said. “Vehicles on the I-30 eastbound or westbound service roads will be guided to SH 19 or SH 11 by traffic signs. The new traffic flow configuration is designed to reduce congestion at this highway interchange.”

The existing traffic signals will be programmed to function as flashing yellow lights for about 90 days following the change, but will be removed in the future.

As always TxDOT officials advised drivers to reduce their speed and obey all traffic controls as they approach and travel through work zones and construction areas and to avoid distracted driving.