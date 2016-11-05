NE Texas Transportation summit will focus on roads, funding

The Sulphur Springs/Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation and the ArkTex Council of Governments are hosting a Northeast Texas Rural Transportation Summit Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Hopkins County Civic Center.

The event is being held in an effort to discuss the region's transportation needs and how best to meet them. Every city and county within the region has identified needed highway improvements including safety, increased capacity maintenance and design. There are many factors limiting the region's ability to build newer

and better roads, with lack of funding

topping the list.

Tickets for the event are $25 and include admission and lunch, and can be purchased from the Sulphur Springs EDC, or RSVP with them by calling 903-439-0101. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Local elected officials and Paris and Atlanta area TxDOT representatives, along with officials from TxDOT in Austin, will discuss the region's long-term transportation needs. State senators and representatives will also be making presentations. The goal of this summit is to share with TxDOT the common goals for improving the region’s

oadways. Public input is wanted.

The public will have the opportunity to speak directly with TxDOT officials and participate in a panel discussion with state officials from the Northeast part of the state.