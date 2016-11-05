Second stabbing incident in as many days leaves 2 injured

Two men, 19 and 20, were flown to a Tyler hospital overnight Sunday after one was allegedly stabbed and the other struck in the head during a disturbance on Van Sickle Street, marking the second stabbing disturbance resulting in two victims being hospitalized in two days in Sulphur Springs.

Both disturbances are thought to have stemmed from ongoing disputes that escalated to physical altercations and serious injury.

Lucas Wayne Williams, 24, of Sulphur Springs was arrested about 11 p.m. Sunday by police on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the Van Sickle Street assaults. As of Monday morning, no charges had been filed for the Saturday morning stabbing on Church Street, although one person reported to have been involved was jailed shortly following the violence on unrelated city traffic warrants.

Sulphur Springs emergency officials were first notified around 10:30 p.m. Sunday of a disturbance in the area of the Easy Street apartments. When officers arrived on scene, contact was made with two subjects who had serious bodily injuries.

One of the subjects had a laceration above his left eye and told police someone had hit him in the head with a baseball bat. The second victim had a stab wound to his abdomen. An eye witness told police she saw Williams with the bat or blunt object, hitting an unknown victim, Sulphur Springs Police Officer Heath Guy noted on Williams’ arrest report. The two injured men, ages 19 and 20, were flown to a Tyler trauma center, where the teen was being treated early Monday morning for the stab wound and the 20-year-old man for the head injury, Sulphur Springs Police Chief Jay Sanders said Monday morning.

Police Sunday night located Lucas Wayne Williams a couple houses down from where the victims were located and Williams was taken into custody as the suspect. He was arrested about 11 p.m. Sunday on Van Sickle Street on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Guy noted on arrest reports.

Williams’ family and that of the two injured men were reported to have an ongoing dispute, which escalated to physical violence late Sunday night. Williams remained in the county jail late Monday morning in lieu of $75,000 bond per charge, according to jail reports. The two men injured on Van Sickle Street remained in the Tyler hospital Monday morning. Police had received no update on their conditions, but noted the investigation into the aggravated assaults is ongoing and depending on the outcome of that investigation additional charges are possible.

As for Saturday’s double stabbing, SSPD Sgt. Investigator David Gilmore said the investigation is ongoing. No arrest has been made directly in connection with the case. The two stabbing victims, brothers ages 16 and 21, remained in the hospital. The brother in the hospital in Plano was reported to be doing OK, but still receiving treatment. The other brother remained in critical condition in a Tyler hospital.

“The investigation into the stabbings on Church Street is ongoing. We have yet to speak with all the witnesses,” Gilmore said Monday morning.

A third man identified as being involved in the stabbings at the Church Street apartment complex just before 7 a.m. Saturday went to the jail lobby, where sheriff’s deputies detained him. A records check showed the 25-year-old Sulphur Springs man, who lives at the Church Street complex in an apartment near that of the injured brothers’ mother, to be wanted on outstanding city traffic warrants for failure to yield right of way, open container, no driver’s license and failure to maintain financial responsibility. He was taken into custody at 7:23 a.m. Saturday on the four warrants.

He and the 21-year-old were noted to have ongoing issues because of both’s involvement at one time with a woman. An altercation ensued Saturday morning, escalating to the point the two brothers sustained stab wounds.