Luncheon honors Perry Evans, benefits his daughter

To honor an educator who began his career at Sulphur Bluff and had returned to serve special needs students in that and three other districts before being killed in a bus wreck, several Sulphur Bluff school organizations are hosting a fundraising event Sunday to benefit his daughter, Skylar Evans.

Sulphur Bluff Independent School District’s Beta Club, Family, Career and Community Leaders of America and Future Farmers of America chapters are a chicken strip and fish fry luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, in Sulphur Bluff ISD cafeteria. Cost is by donation, with all proceeds going to Skylar Evans.

Skylar is the daughter of Perry Evans, who dedicated most of his life to educating students, starting as a teacher and coach at Sulphur Bluff ISD. He retired in 2014 as a principal at Fannindel Independent School District, but didn’t stay away from education for long.

Evans had just returned this year as a special education teacher and bus driver for Hopkins County Special Education Cooperative, which serves North Hopkins, Sulphur Bluff, Saltillo and Miller Grove school districts. He was driving the co-op bus Oct. 10, when it was struck head-on by another driver, killing both Evans and the other driver, and injuring special needs assistant Cherrie Bolden Brantley.

“Mr. Evans was a dedicated team player who brought positive energy to our special education classrooms and daily exhibited role model leadership for everyone within his influence. He will be greatly missed, but we are truly thankful for every day that we had him as part of our Hopkins County family,” North Hopkins ISD Superintendent Darin Jolly stated in a release following Evans’ death.

Skylar was very active in Beta Club and FCCLA organizations, earning honors at various competitions and even a FCCLA scholarship. She also played softball and basketball, and competed in UIL. She graduated as one of the top five students in the 2016 SB High school class. She is currently enrolled in college classes.

“The fundraiser is to help with current expenses right now — she is in a dental hygienist program and working — while honoring her dad,” said Tressie South, SBISD Beta Club co-sponsor with Kim Bryant, who are coordinating the Nov. 6 fundraiser.

South said the hope is to eventually establish as scholarship in Perry Evans’ name, but that’s still in progress. Sunday’s benefit will go to help his daughter in the meantime with current expenses.

For additional information about the fundraising lunch, contact Tressie South at 903-439-5578 or Kim Bryant 903-348-9735.