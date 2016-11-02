MGISD hosting dinner theater Nov. 3

Miller Grove seniors, and the school’s theater and art departments, are teaming up this Thursday to host a dinner theatre, a big community favorite that helps raise funds for these students.

“Café Murder,” is a mystery dinner theater, will begin at 6 p.m. in Miller Grove Independent School District cafeteria. The $10 per person fee includes a taco meal and admission.

Those attending can expect laughs as the students present their version of Nathan Hartswick’s comedic murder mystery. The central character in this who-done-it is loud, annoying hypochondriac Rosemary Saint-John, who is convinced she is allergic is water.

Rosemary makes enemies with everyone around her while celebrating her birthday at a restaurant with her three kooky sisters. When she disappears and is presumed murdered, the audience is enlisted as the “only objective witnesses in the restaurant” to cast their vote as to whom they believe to be responsible. They’ll be asked consider whether it was one of Rosemary's sisters, a self-taught detective, passionate French chef, smug maître d’ or sarcastic waitress? No one is above suspicion in this uproarious dinner theater.