Police searching for man who fled Alliance Bank branch with cash

A man displaying what might have been a handgun robbed the Alliance Bank Southtown Branch office about noon Wednesday, fleeing with a large but undisclosed amount of cash in a plastic bag.

Sulphur Springs police described the bank robber as a white male about 50-years-old and wearing a white cap, white shirt and jeans. The man was also wearing what was thought to be prescription glasses. His image is shown above.

He was also said to have displayed what appeared to be a handgun with an orange tip.

When the man fled, witnesses in the bank said he ran toward Mockingbird Lane and south toward Interstate 30.

The Alliance branch office, located in the 1200 block of Broadway Street, was quickly locked down following the incident. City National Bank’s Mockingbird location and mortgage branch, both nearby Alliance’s branch, were also locked down.

At the Southtown Branch, police were able to obtain pictures of the bank robber from a surveillance camera and quickly passed the photo onto area law enforcement agencies.

Alliance Bank President Tom Sellers confirmed the robbery a few minutes after it happened.

“All I can say right now is we did have a robbery incident,” Sellers told the News-Telegram. “None of our employees were hurt and there is an ongoing investigation.”

Police officers and investigators were at the branch bank within minutes and began a search of the area.