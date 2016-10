Charlie Otts

Graveside services for Charlie Otts, 63, of Sulphur Springs will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at Sherley Cemetery with the Rev. Ronnie Miller officiating.

Charlie died Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016, at Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Sulphur Springs.

