Early voting continues at brisk pace

By 9:30 Friday morning, another 91 early ballots had been cast for the Nov. 8 General Election in Hopkins County, following the first four days of early voting, and the line stretched out the door at 11 a.m.

When the early voting box closed for the day Thursday, 3,281 ballots had been cast since early voting started at 8 a.m. Monday. The voting continues at a record-breaking pace with another week of early voting to go.

Early voting is in the County Courthouse Annex on Jefferson Street. Voters can enter the doors leading to the county tax office and follow the “Vote Here” signs down the hall to the Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 courtroom.

Early voting will continue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through Nov. 4. Extended and additional early voting hours are set for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. On Tuesday, Nov. 1 and Wednesday, Nov. 3, the early voting poll will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voters should have one of seven forms of approved photo identificaton to vote. These include a Texas driver’s license, a state Election Identification Certificate, a Texas personal ID card, a state license to carry a handgun, a US military ID card with photo, a US citizenship certificate containing the person's photograph or a US passport.

Voters who do not possess and cannot reasonably obtain one of the seven forms of ID have additional options when casting their ballots. The voter may vote by (1) signing a declaration at the polls explaining why the voter is reasonably unable to obtain one of the seven forms of approved photo ID, and (2) providing one of various forms of supporting documentation.

Supporting documentation can be a certified birth certificate (must be an original), a valid voter registration certificate, a copy or original of one of the following: current utility bill, bank statement, government check, or paycheck, or other government document that shows the voter's name and an address, although government documents which include a photo must be original and cannot be copies. If a voter meets these requirements and is otherwise eligible to vote, the voter will be able to cast a regular ballot in the election.