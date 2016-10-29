Corine Snow presented with Yellow Rose of Texas Award

In front of family, friends and local government officials, Corine Snow, 111, received the Yellow Rose of Texas Award for being the oldest living woman in Texas on Friday.

Presented by State Rep. Dan Flynn, the prestigious award was approved by Gov. Greg Abbott and a ceremony was held at the Senior Citizens Center.

“What an incredible day it is today. I understand Mrs. Snow that you are the 46th oldest person in the world. That is unbelievable to me,” Flynn remarked. “You are also the seventh oldest in the United States, and in the great state of Texas, you are the oldest person [on record].”

The Yellow Rose of Texas Award is granted only through the Office of the Governor. It recognizes outstanding Texas women for their significant contributions to their communities in the preservation of history, the accomplishments of the present and the building of the future.

“You should be proud to be sitting here with your daughter and other family members,” Flynn said. “When I was talking to the governor, he remarked that we might be number one in a lot of things, but having someone who is the oldest is something that should be congratulated.”

The Yellow Rose of Texas award is named in honor of Emily D. West. She was a folk hero who helped the Texans’ victory over the Mexican army at the battle of San Jacinto during the Texas Revolution. Her acts were later told in the song “The Yellow Rose of Texas.”

“This is a huge honor to be designated as a Yellow Rose of Texas winner,” he continued. “You have made history by being officially included on the Gerontology Research Group’s Confirmed World Supercentenarian Ranking List. I know you have been a witness to countless momentous events over the past century and your many friends and family must surely treasure the wisdom gained from your experiences over the years.”

In order to be a supercentenarian, an individual must be 110 years or older. Snow will turn 112 on Dec. 1.

The Gerontology Research Group requires multiple documents attained throughout a person’s life proving her age, “including, at minimum, one early-life document; one mid-life document; and one late-life document. Further, the documents must be reviewed to show sufficient matching points in order for the case to be determined to be ‘validated,’” according to grg.org.

During her 111 years, Corine Snow has lived in Hawkins, Commerce and Sulphur Springs. She was a housewife and utilized her talent for sewing to work for the public. She also considers canning all the vegetables and fruits raised on the family farm among her talents.

During an interview for her 110th birthday celebration, Mrs. Snow said one of the hardest things about getting older is that it means she doesn’t get to spend as much time on her hobbies, working in the yard and planting flowers. For fun, she enjoyed fishing and attending Sunday afternoon singings.

In previous conversations, she said church and family are the most important things in her life. She and her family have always attended things in the community.

Mrs. Snow’s philosophy for life and advise to young people is to live each day as best you can, do your very best each day and treat everyone kindly. If she could solve just one world problem, it would allow all people to get together and get along. To prepare for aging, she said people should simply live each day as it comes.

Her most vivid memories from the 1920s were her marriage in 1923, and the birth of her daughters in 1926 and 1928. She remembers the 1930s as hard times and the 1940s were the beginning of war and rationing of goods; her family moved to Sulphur Springs on Dec. 7, 1941 — the date Pearl Harbor was bombed. She spent the 1950s and 1960s traveling to every state in the U.S. except for Minnesota, as well as to several foreign countries. The thing she remembers most from the 1970s was traveling with her family to Jordan and Hawaii. During the 1980s, she recalled traveling with church groups. The 1990s were marked with several illnesses. From the 2000s, she remembers most her 100th birthday party.