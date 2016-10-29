7th annual Fall Ranch Rodeo gallops into Civic Center

Time to saddle up and ride into town because the Fall Ranch Rodeo will be here Saturday at the Hopkins County Regional Civic Center. Not only is the cowboy romp raising money for breast cancer, but hosts new rodeo events rarely seen in Hopkins County.

“People like ranch rodeos because people can pick out a team to cheer for. For example, we will have mugging, which is like calf roping on steroids,” said Rowdy France, event coordinator. “Traditionally you have one cowboy roping a 200 pound calf. In our event, a person is roping a 700 pound calf while three other cowboys have to tie it down.”

Unlike traditional rodeos, a ranch rodeo features events used in the line of duty on a ranch. Cowboys on teams will have to milk a wild cow, simulate the branding process and sort several cows from a herd. Plus, the Fall Ranch Rodeo is hosting a musical chairs type of game called team bucket race.

During the bucket race, contenders will have to stand next to their respective horses. When the time starts, cowboys will mount their steed, race around an obstacle on the far end of the arena, return to the starting line, dismount and run over to sit on a bucket. Once the cowboys stand up, a bucket is removed and the process repeats. The last man to a bucket wins.

“Team bucket race is really interesting to watch because after the first time, the horses know they are about to run again. They get all excited and it is just entertaining to watch them,” he said.

Proceeds from the event go toward the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation, specifically the “In My Closet” initiative they sponsor.

When someone is diagnosed with breast cancer, the emotional toll can be life-changing. The HCHCF has created a closet in their office with wigs, special lotions, hats, scarves and books to help those fighting cancer. While women wait for treatment at the hospital, the closet has puzzle books to help get their patient’s minds off the situation.

“This is our 7th annual Fall Ranch Rodeo and we just wanted our rodeo to benefit the community in some way,” said France.

The event is hosted by the Cross Country Cowboy Church and is primarily sponsored by Sulphur Springs Dodge. Other sponsors include, College Street Burgers and Fries, Service Rent All, Pogue Cattle Company, Sulphur Springs Livestock, Jay Hodge Chevrolet, Alliance Bank and Crystal Feed Mills.

“We also gave out free tickets to all the schools in Hopkins County,” he said. “Families who show up early will have a choice of a hamburger or hotdog with fries and a drink.”

The rodeo will begin at 7 p.m. but the first 500 people who show up an hour early will receive a dinner. Admission is $5 and children six years old and younger are free.