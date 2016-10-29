‘Gilmore Girls’ fans and food planned for November

Ready to celebrate good times? Come on!

The Celebration Association is at it again with back-to-back events on Celebration Plaza the second weekend of November. Get ready for a Gilmore Girls fan day event and Friendsgiving: a Taste of Sulphur Springs.

Gilmore Girls

“We wanted to do something that would bring the ‘Gilmore Girls’ insanity to Sulphur Springs. This show helped me through a difficult point in my life and I think Sulphur Springs is like the town Stars Hollow in the show,” said Michelle Idzi, Celebration Association representative. “During the event, we will give away goodies and prizes related to the show and will be having ‘Gilmore Girls’ favorites like danishes and donuts.”

The Gilmore Girls fan night called ‘Luke’s for an Evening’ will be Nov. 11 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will feature games and show-related events throughout the evening. Events will include a Bop-It tournament, newspaper hat competition, dance-off, trivia, card games, costume contest, pizza and coffee.

“We will become Stars Hollow fan central for an evening,” said Idzi. “Netflix recently held events for the 16th anniversary of the pilot airing of the show. They went to coffee shops across the United States and gave away Gilmore Girls merchandise. I always wanted our community to do something like this, so I decided to plan it myself.”

Although the event on downtown Sulphur Springs will not be an official event, Celebration Association wanted to recreate Luke’s coffee shop and will bring in a gazebo to the town square in order to recreate famous sets from the show.

“All this is happening because of the revival of the show called ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life,’ which will debut on Nov. 25,” said Idzi. “It will have four 90-minute segments, which will catch people up with what has been happening since the show ended.”

Friendsgiving: a Taste of SS

On Nov. 12 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., the association will additionally host Friendsgiving: a Taste of Sulphur Springs.

“So far we have 11 different local restaurants from all over Sulphur Springs who will be preparing a six course meals on Celebration Plaza. Once people buy tickets, they can go to any restaurant they want to try something new,” said Kaydee Hauerwas, Celebration Association representative.

Local DJ Lonnie Fox will DJ the event and the event will be judged. Local wineries will also be providing alcohol during the evening.

“We wanted new restaurants who are opening in the spring to show off what they can offer, as well as businesses who have been here for years,” Hauerwas said. “We will be there until the food runs out. We will have tables, a dance floor and just a place to celebrate our town.”

Tickets can be purchased at local banks or EventBrite.com. Tickets are $15 a person or $25 per couple.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the First United Methodist Church Dinner Bell program. The Dinner Bell program regularly provides about 175-180 meals weekly for those in need in the community. During Friendsgiving, Dinner Bell will be selling bottled water and soda.