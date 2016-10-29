Two brothers stabbed, man turns himself in

At least two people were flown to area trauma centers after being stabbed Saturday morning at a Church Street apartment.

Officials were first contacted a few minutes before 7 a.m. Saturday about a disturbance in the 500 block of Church Street. Upon arrival at the apartment complex, officials reported two males had been stabbed. The injured are reported to be brothers, ages 16 and 21.

A third person, a brother of the two injured males, was at the scene when officials arrived. He did not sustain injuries like those of the two others, but was taken into custody for questioning a short time later, according to reports.

“The preliminary finding is there was scuffle there at the apartments. We worked the scene and are actively working the case. I think we have a good handle on what happened,” Sulphur Springs Police Sgt. Investigator David Gilmore said shortly before noon Saturday. “We had a lot of help out there. The sheriff’s office was an invaluable help.”

A male at the scene, who identified himself as the teenage brother of the two injured males, about 10:30 a.m. told News-Telegram staff that he was sleeping in the second story apartment when he heard a woman loudly screaming downstairs.

“I came down and saw this white lady screaming. I looked over and my brothers were holding each other. I think the guy who did it was driving off when I got there. That was when I saw a big puddle of blood,” he said. “I ran over and first saw my baby brother was bleeding from his back. He had two huge gashes near his shoulder blade and arm pit. I could see the cuts went through the meat, like deep. It was really nasty.”

The teen claimed he then saw his other brother had been stabbed in the abdomen.

"My twin brother was trying to run, but the gashes on his back were so deep that he kept falling and looking like he was dizzy. He was trying to get moving because he just got out of jail,” said the alleged brother. “The thing is, we go through things like this every day. It is like one week someone is getting beat up so bad where they can’t see, it is like someone is always getting hurt around here.”

The 21-year-old and 16-year-old were treated by EMS, then flown to area trauma centers, one to Trinity Mother Frances Hospital and the other to Medical City in Plano. The older brother was reported to be in critical condition later Saturday morning. The teen-age brother was reported to be in stable condition, according to police.

The teen identifying himself as the brother of the two injured males said his mother called him from the hospital late Saturday morning to tell him the stab wound missed his older brother’s lungs. As of 10:30 a.m., the 21-year-old had received multiple pints of blood, the teen said.

“The guy who did it was staying next door to us. I knew he had a beef with my big brother because he was [hitting on] his girl. I don’t know what happened this morning, but I guess he started swinging a knife.”

The male resident of the apartment where the altercation allegedly initiated reportedly went immediately from the scene to Hopkins County Law Enforcement Center. He was taken into custody on unrelated warrants.

“One of the inolved people turned himself in — the resident neighbor. No charges have been filed on anybody in connection with this at this time,” Gilmore said. “The investigation is ongoing. ”

“He went straight to the jail and was taken in. He had outstanding warrants,” Sulphur Springs Police Chief Jay Sanders said Saturday morning. “We are not sure yet exactly what happened. ... We are still trying to piece it together.”