Trustees approve renewal of legal retainer, local policy recommendations

Trustees for Sulphur Springs Independent School District during their regular October meeting approved two legal matters: renewal of membership in Walsh, Gallegos Treviño Russo & Kyle PC’s annual legal retainer program and updates to local policies Recommended by Texas Association of School Boards in Localized Policy Manual Update 105.

The retainer renewal essentially makes Walsh Gallegos the “official” representatives for the school district, according to Superintendent Michael Lamb.

“It used to be Walsh Anderson. We’ve had this with them for many years. They represent us in a lot of different areas, particularly with special ed and different things there,” SSILamb told trustees at their meeting Monday night. “As you know, we use a couple of other lawyers for different things, but this one’s kind of our official one.”

The agreement stipulates that clients pay a $1,000 annual retainer fee on the anniversary of their joining the program. Walsh Gallegos provides telephone consultation via the toll-free numbers to the district free for “general routine legal matters.”

The legal services retainer agreement also outlines five additional services provided by the legal group: additional legal work, publications, e-mail updates, retainer term and cost, and scope of attorney-client relationship.

The second matter approved by trustees involved revisions and additions to local policies as recommended by TASB Policy Services and the instruction sheet in TASB Localized Policy Manual Update 105.

Essentially, TASB provides two to three major sequentially number policy updates each year to educate member districts with localized policy manual of changes in state and federal law, court cases and decisions by attorneys general and by the commissioner of education. Updates are delivered as packets containing both statutory legal changes and TASB's suggestions for the district's local policies. Each packet is uniquely tailored to its individual district by TASB policy consultants based on the group’s records of district policies.

“You have, at the last meeting introduced to you, about 12 local policies and about 400 pages of updated legal policies. As you know, it’s up to you to adopt our local policies. I’ve looked through them and shared those with every relevant director in the district,” Assistant Superintendent Josh Williams told trustees. “There were subsequent comments on those. We recommend you adopt those as stated.”