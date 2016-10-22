Stew, campsite champs named in competition

The Gibbons family again won the John Chester Award for their super campsite, marking at least the seventh time they’ve received honors for their stew campsite. Don Sapaugh and Steve Littlefield also went home from Saturday’s annual World Champion Hopkins County Stew Contest with the top awards in the chicken and beef super stew categories, which are composed of past winners in those divisions.

Chris Gibbons took home the $250 prize provided by Ocean Spray for the John Chester Award super campsite winner. Texas Heritage National Bank sponsored the team.

The first place chicken super stew was prepared by Don Sapaugh, who was sponsored by City National Bank. The $500 prize was provided by Texas Heritage National Bank. The winning quart of chicken super stew was purchased for $900 by Alliance Bank, City National Bank and Guaranty Bank & Trust.

First place in the beef super stew category went to Steve Littlefield’s team, who was sponsored by Re/Max Advanced. The $500 beef super stew prize was provided by Jay Hodge Chevrolet and Bearing General Contractors. A quart of the first place beef super stew was purchased for $900 by Sulphur Springs Chrysler Dodge.

The second place chicken super stew award was won by Wayne Caldwell, whose team was sponsored by Lyndsay's Plates + Provisions. The $250 prize money was sponsored by Price Law, Greg Price Attorney and Nor-Tex Tractor. A quart of the second place chicken super stew was purchased for $500 by Henly Homes.

The second place beef super stew award was won by James Ross, who was sponsored by Alliance Bank. The $250 second place beef super stew prize was sponsored by Wade Bartley, Precinct 3 County Commissioner and Sunny Springs Nursing Home. A quart of Ross’ stew was purchased for $500 by Luminant.

Third place in the chicken super stew category was won by Khrista Brown, who was sponsored by North East Texas Farmers Co-op. The $100 prize was sponsored by Lone Star Milk Producers. A quart of the third place super stew chicken was purchased for $300 by a Ramey & Sheffield Attorneys at Law, Cross Country Communications and Advantage Copy Systems.

The third place beef super stew award was won by Garrett Glass, who was sponsored by Guaranty Bank & Trust. The $100 prize money was sponsored by Moo-Lah Transport. A quart of the third place beef super stew was purchased for $300 by The Smiley Tooth.

The campsite and costume winner this year was Chelsea Jordan. Site #91 was sponsored by Sulphur Springs Health & Rehab. The $200 prize was provided by Super Handy.

The first place chicken stew was prepared by Carmen Clifton Crouse, who was sponsored by the Griggs cousins and ABC Autoplex. The $300 prize was provided by Town & Country Cleaners. A quart of the first place chicken stew was purchased for $600 by Matthew L. Johnson, DDS, and Summit Dental.

The first place beef stew award winner was Maryah Hughes, who was sponsored by St. Phillips Episcopal Church. The $300 prize was provided by Farmer's Electric Co-op. The first place stew was purchased for $600 by Janet Martin Realty.

The second place chicken stew award winner was Sharon Sink, who was sponsored by Martindale Feed Mill, and Gourmet Kitchen & Co. The $150 prize was provided by Heath Hyde Attorney at Law. The second place chicken stew was purchased for $450 by Interstate Body Shop.

The second place beef stew award went to Joe Wallace, who was sponsored by Saputo. The $150 prize was provided by the Fall Festival. The second place stew was purchased for $450 by Interstate Body Shop.

The third place chicken stew was prepared by Marie Chester, who was sponsored by Woodmen of the World, Camp 22.The $50 prize was provided by Billy Emerson for County Commissioner, Precinct 3. The third place stew was purchased for $250 by Catocon Inc. and Bell Concrete.

The winner of the third place beef stew award was Kody Cox, who was sponsored by Texas Farm Credit. The $50 prize was provided by Billy Emerson for County Commissioner, Pct. 3. The third place stew was purchased for $250 by AK Gillis, Bright Star Floors and Hampton Inn.

Two additional campsites and four additional cooks received honorable mention. They include: