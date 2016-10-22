Dress-up days, other fun activities planned at SSISD

Sulphur Springs Independent School District will join schools across the nation to plan a week’s worth of activities next week to promote “responsible healthy choices and drug-, alcohol- and smoke-free” lifestyles.

To make it more cohesive and easier on parents who have students at multiple campuses, Red Ribbon Week activities have been tailored to the varied levels in SSISD.

“Pre-k through fifth — they all have dress-up days. All of the elementary campuses are the same. Then, you have the middle school— their dress up days and the high school— their dress up days,” said Assistant Superintendent Rusty Harden. “They also try to pick days that are not very controversial and days that people enjoy. I think they had some of the kids help pick some of the days. It’s a nation-wide drug awareness week. It’s going to be Oct. 24 through the 28th here at SSISD.”

In addition to those activities, students will also wear ribbons, and receive stickers and pencils to promote drug awareness and support Red Ribbon Week lessons too. Various campuses will also have special fun activities geared toward their students too.

Students and staff at Early Childhood Learning Center, Bowie Primary, Lamar Primary, Travis Primary, Sulphur Springs Elementary and Douglas Intermediate campuses will all be encouraged to follow the same daily dress-up theme.

Monday has been designated “Have a heart ... Be a jean’ius and don’t start” day at the elementary campuses; jeans and red shirts are the dress for the day. Teachers and parents are urged to talk to students about the importance of making healthy choices and staying drug-free by not putting anything into their bodies that could harm them.

Tuesday, pre-k through fifth grade students and staff will be instructed to “Hide from drugs ... don’t let them lasso you” by wearing camouflage or western attire. Teachers and parents are to talk about healthy hobbies, exercise and keeping bodies fit.

Wednesday they’ll show “Drugs are old school” by wearing fashions from the 1950s, 60s, 70s or 80s. Discussions should include why its important to put only healthy things in the body and to eat healthy to maintain a strong heart, body and brain.

Elementary campuses will “Lei off drugs.” Students and staff will show their support of this message by wearing Hawaiian style to school on Thursday. Students will be reminded of fun choices and things that can be done if they remain drug free.

To cap off the weeklong theme, elementary students will dress as a book or story character on Friday, which has been designated “Don’t let drugs write your story” day. Students are reminded no make-up or masks are to be worn, nor should costumes be scary, gory or bloody. Discussions should continue with students about healthy hobbies, exercise and keeping fit.

A school-wide banner contest will also be conducted at Travis Primary. In Music classes, students will talk about the effects of drugs on the body while learning the song “Them Bones.” Discussions during physical education and health classes at Travis will also focus on the effects of drugs and why it’s important to say no to drugs. Sulphur Springs Elementary students will be encouraged to participate in a door decorating contest and make kindness chains, something they typically do at cat rallies on Fridays.

Sulphur Springs Middle School will embrace the message “United we stand: against drugs and bullying.” The campus’ dress-up days will closely mirror those of elementary campuses the first half of the week, then depart with themes geared specifically for middle school.

Monday, SSMS students and staff can dress in jeans and red shirts to reflect the dress up theme “Have a heart ... a jean’ius and don’t start.” They can also sport red ribbons, which will be handed out during fifth period classes Oct. 24, when they learn more about Red Ribbon Week.

Tuesday, students are reminded “Don’t let drugs find (or rope ) you.” To show their support of that goal, everyone will be encouraged to wear camouflage or western clothing. The Oct. 25 fifth period lesson will be about drugs and alcohol. Bracelets will be handed out.

To show their commitment to having “Generations of drug-free students,” SSMS students and staff are encouraged to wear fashions from the 1950s, 60s, 70s and 80s on Oct. 26. Students who agree with the Red Ribbon Week message can sign Class Pledge Banners during their lunch periods on Wednesday.

SSMS will “Put a cap on drugs and bullying” Thursday by wearing a baseball cap or hat and spirit wear. The fifth period lesson will be about bullying.

Middle school students and staff will “Put a face on drug free” by dressing up Friday for “Picture Day.”

The Sulphur Springs High School dress-up theme for Monday is “We MUSTACHE you not to do drugs.” Students and staff will sport a mustache to school Oct. 24. Students are encouraged to dress in the stylings of their favorite decade Tuesday to show “Drugs are a waste of time.” Wednesday students and staff will “Team up against drugs” by wearing jerseys. To close out Red Ribbon Week, SSHS students and staff will show “We are Red-y not to do drugs” by donning red attire on Thursday.

One day during Red Ribbon Week, Dr. Lavelle Hendricks is also slated have a group visit Sulphur Springs High School during students lunch periods with information and handouts to coincide with Red Ribbon Week focuses.

School staff and counselors will be distributing candy to students who dress up each day during lunch, and best of show prizes on Thursday to best dressed students who dressed up all week. Teachers and administrators will also receive candy and recognition for dressing up during Red Ribbon Week.