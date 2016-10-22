PJC’s annexation plan opposed by Sen. Bob Hall

Following the bi-partisan candidate forum this week that highlighted the only locally contested county race on the Nov. 8 General Election ballot between Hopkins County Precinct 3 Commissioner candidates, the rally took on a different tone when Paris Junior College President Dr. Pam Anglin took the podium.

Anglin again told of the proposition for the college to annex most of Hopkins County, most of Hunt County, all of Lamar, Delta and Red River counties into the PJC district.

The question will be put to the voters in the general election and starting Monday in early voting.

On the ballot, the issue calls for a 17.73-cent tax rate per $100 property value however; Anglin said the PJC Board of Regents has stipulated the tax rate would only be 8.5 cents per $100.

In return for voting to become part of the district, Hopkins County students would receive a 50 percent discount off of PJC tuition.

Anglin responded to a number of questions from the audience before completing her 40-minute presentation.

Event organizer, County Republican Chairman Donnie Wisenbaker, had extended invitations to State Sen. Bob Hall, Rep. Dan Flynn and Senator-elect Brian Hughes.

Both Hall and Flynn were in Austin involved in pre-legislative conferences and were unable to attend.

Hall, however, asked his District Director Destin Sensky to read a statement from the state senator.

The senator pointed out that while the 8.5-cent tax rate could be increased unilaterally by Paris Junior College to the proposed cap of 27 cents per $100 property without any authorization by the citizens of a county once they vote to join the PJC tax base.

Hall represents Hopkins and Hunt counties, though he lives in Van Zandt County, which is not part of the proposed annexation area.

“Each county will vote for inclusion on a county-by-county basis, but should all areas agree, the taxing base of the PJC will have an approximately ten-fold increase,” Hall wrote. “PJC has hired a consultant to try and sell this project because the merits of the action certainly will not sell itself.”

Hall continued by using an example: “By joining the taxing district, an average homeowner in Hunt County could pay as much as $17,340 over a 60-year lifetime, whereas, they would save only $2,700 in tuition (over two years) by benefiting from the in-district tuition rate. And that's assuming they went to school at all.”

The state senator's statement then asked the question of whether the benefits being worth the investment.

“Not even if you are a student in the district,” Hall's statement read. “Even though tuition is almost half the rate of out-of-district tuition, over a lifetime citizens will pay out approximately $14,640 more than they would save from tuition.”

Hall said that there is not a lack of services in the area; what seems to be lacking is evidence for the claims by community colleges that the Texas Legislature has targeted them for funding cuts.

Hall seemed to be pointedly attacking junior colleges in general, not taking into account the services provided with adult education programs and concurrent classes for high school students offered through PJC.

“However, if the citizens of the five counties desire to assume more financial responsibility for PJC through additional property tax burden, it would certainly be an invitation for the Legislature to reduce state funding, Hall threatened.” We do not believe this is the desire of the majority of taxpayers. Texas already has one of the highest property taxes in the nation. For many Texans, out-of-control property tax increases have caused a general outrage and dismay.”

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick has made it clear that property tax relief will be one of the top issues the legislature will address in the coming legislative session.

“People want to own their property outright,” the senator said. “As long as property taxes are present, however, people are only renting from the government. With the state legislature moving to protect property rights by limiting tax growth, this is hardly the time to talk about new or increasing property taxes.”

Sensky then summarized Sen. Hall's letter by saying, “We can find no justification for a ten-fold increase in the value of the district's taxing base or the institutionalizing of a completely new property tax at a time when the state is moving to bring property tax relief to the citizens.”

The decision as to whether a county agrees to the annexation is up to the voters beginning with early voting that starts Monday morning and on the Nov. 8 General Election ballot.

Counties that reject the proposal will not be included in the college taxing district and those that approve the issue will become part of the PJC taxing district.