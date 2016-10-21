County commissioner candidates square off in debate

Democrats and Republicans gathered Tuesday evening to hear from the two candidates seeking election to the office of Hopkins County Precinct 3 Commissioner.

Incumbent Wade Bartley, a Republican, and Democratic challenger Billy Emerson will be on the Nov. 8 General Election ballot and were given the opportunity to respond to a few questions in the bi-partisan event.

Each candidate was given two minutes to introduce themselves and to tell why they should be elected county commissioner.

Emerson, currently serving as manager of North Hopkins County Water Supply corporation, said he has held that position for the past 14 years and, prior to that, was transportation and maintenance director for Sulphur Bluff Independent School District. He is a member and secretary of Sulphur Bluff ISD Board of Trustees and a member of Sulphur Bluff Volunteer Fire Department. He has also served as an alternate on the Region D Water Planning Group and has served on the Texas Rural Water Association Board of Directors as an alternate.

“I feel like this experience will help me with fiscal planning,” Emerson said.

Bartley, who is completing his first term in office, then took the stand to introduce himself.

“Serving as commissioner these last four years has presented a lot of challenges,” Bartley said. “I've learned about the county government, about road maintenance, about the budget process and about people,”

Bartley said he has tried to run his campaign in a positive and conservative manner and then had a question about his opponent.

“I'd like to know how much money my opponent has spent to unseat me,” Bartley said. “As of [Tuesday] afternoon, he has not turned in his reports for his campaign contributions and expenses that were due a week ago.”

The candidates did not take questions directly from audience. Rather, GOP County Chairman Donnie Wisenbaker and Democractic County Chairman Tommy Long gathered questions from the audience beforehand and presented some of them to the candidates.

The first question addressed roads and taxes: “I pay a lot of taxes each year. Why aren't our county roads in better shape?”

Bartley responded by saying he wished it could be attributed to a lack of funds and time to make the repairs.

“I I think it stems from a process that started about five or six years ago,” he said. “We had about three years of drought ... the last two years we had a lot of rain. It's not just our county roads, it's our state roads and our interstates. When you have that kind of movement, I don't care who the commissioner is or is going to be, the challenges are overwhelming — when the damage is done, it's hard to catch up. Yes, we could maybe buy more materials if we had the taxes, but who wants more taxes to create the funds?”

Emerson then had his turn to respond to the question.

“Well I figure what [Bartley] says is a whole lot right,” Emerson said. “We need to get our road ditches cleaned out so the water will drain and that would help save the roads. We need to get our brush cut so ditches don't stop up when trees fall, and that's all I've got on that.”

Candidates were then asked what they think the difference is in their positions.

“Well, I think mine would be I would be a full-time working commissioner. I would have nothing else in place besides the commissioner's job,” Emerson said. “I can work well with all employees, I can work well with all citizens in a fair and unbiased manner and will be out there 24 hours a day if that's what it takes.”

The Republican candidate said he thought about the question after seeing signs on his opponent's truck and mentioned his family and his background.

“There is a difference. I have a desire to help other people. I created, with a lot of help nine years ago, to help children,” Bartley said of the Help-A-Child benefit. “It started with $8,000 and it grew this last year to bringing in $45,000. It helps our community.”

Then came a question about the construction of a new parking lot on Jefferson at Rosemont streets. Both candidates were asked how the parking lot came into being and their positions regarding it.

The first reply came from Bartley, who said the parking lot was “well needed.”

“Funds were appropriated for the parking lot in 2007 when the county bought the old Fidelity Express building,” he said. “Specific funds were set aside to build a parking lot — it did not come out of our new jail funds.”

He said the county used county workers and equipment and saved $100,000 by doing it that way.

“We partnered with the city to build the parking lot,” he said. “The county paid for half the materials to build the sidewalk and the city did the work and paid for half the materials and did the landscaping and the light work.”

Bartley said it was a partnership plan and is the same way he wants to rebuild Pipeline Road as well as using federal grant funds.

Emerson then responded to the question.

“All I know is the parking lot has been built. I think they spent a lot of time up there working on the parking lot they could have been working on our county roads,” Emerson said. “It may have been needed and may have been in the budget since 2007 but we need to get our county roads up to snuff before we build parking lots.”

The candidates were then asked if they know how much tax money went to county roads.

The Democratic candidate said he knew about $400,000 was allocated to Precinct 3 and the Republican candidate gave a breakdown of the money going into the Road and Bridge fund in the new county budget.

Hopkins County residents will make their choice for Precinct 3 Commissioner in the Nov. 8 General Election.