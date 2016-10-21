Corvettes by the dozens cruising into town

If cruising down the highway in a fully-loaded sports car sounds like a dream, then checking out the 2016 Corvette Classic car show on Celebration Plaza this weekend is all the adventure needed to get those engines revved.

“Everybody who goes to car shows like this one look for different things. Some people look for the originality of classic Corvettes, while others want to see all the motor chrome and additions,” said Lynn Luttrell, president of the Sulphur Springs Corvette Club. “Beauty is truly in the eye of the beholder, but there is always one determining factor above everything else — cleanliness. If we see two 2016 identical Corvettes next to each other, we like to look at the details. More than 90 percent of these cars are driven hundreds of miles to get here, so we see how clean they are during the competition.”

The show actually begins Friday evening with a sold-out dinner at the Sulphur Springs Country Club with world class magician Diamond Jim Tyler performing. Tyler has played venues across the United States including for Jay Leno on his hit television show. Tyler also is the author of the best selling book “Pockets Full of Miracles: Secrets from the Repertoire of a Professional Close-Up Magician.”

“On Saturday, we will be blocking off the downtown square and the event will be participant-voted on. Participants in each class will be voting on which car in their own class is the best. It is a fun competition, where we give out really nice trophies,” Luttrell said. “We are expecting more than 200 cars showing up on the square this weekend. So far, we have over 100 cars signed up, but car shows are primarily weather driven. We are hoping it is a beautiful day with a lot of amazing cars to look at.”

Judging for the event begins at 11 a.m. Spectator looking to see the vehicles at peak perfection are invited to check out the Corvettes at the time.

For those who what to show off their own Corvettes, spaces are still available at $35 per vehicle. In the competition, each body style from the 1953 classic to the 2017 C7 Corvette will we judged separately. Proceeds from the event will go to the Corvette Club and local nonprofit organizations throughout the year.

The Sulphur Springs Airport has additionally opened the Elliott Hanger to participants wanting to use a premium cleaning station, before the cars are judged by their peers. All cleaning supplies are furnished by the Sulphur Springs Corvette Club.

The show is free to the public and and will be from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Cars will be there rain or shine, according to Luttrell.

“We have people from Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and all over Texas coming to this show,” he said. “The Hopkins County Stew Contest is happening at Buford Park on Saturday and there will be a trolley bringing people back and forth from the Corvette Classic Show. We try to send a lot of people to downtown businesses and to the stew contest that day.”

The major sponsor for the car show is Jay Hodge Chevrolet.