City of Sulphur Springs releases wrong water bill

On Monday, 3,500 people in Sulphur Springs received the wrong water bill in their mail. After the blunder was discovered by the city of Sulphur Springs, a new bill was mailed out Wednesday afternoon to correct the issue.

“If someone pays the other amount, we will credit that to their bill. If the amount happens to be short, we will correct the issue on the next bill,” said Kathie Steele, water department office manager. “There will be no late charges.”

The water bills sent out Monday were from the January through February billing cycle. The error occurred when the wrong set of pages were incorrectly input into the city’s computer database.

“When we send out the water bills, we send them to a print queue. When we did that, the wrong set of water bills was released to the public,” she said. “We printed off the top of the first page instead of the top of the second page. That just so happened to be the bills due in February.”

Those who have questions or concerns can contact the city of Sulphur Springs at 903-885-7541.