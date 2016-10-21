Grand jury signs 49 indictments against 34 individuals

The Hopkins County Grand Jury during the Oct. 17 court session signed 49 indictments, naming 34 individuals for alleged offenses. In a few cases, individuals were named in more than one indictment.

Charges ranged from impersonating and assault of public servants, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, abandoning or endangering a child through criminal negligence and stalking to burglary, hindering apprehension, theft, unlawful firearm possession, tempering with or fabricating evidence, felony drunk driving, fraud and controlled substance offenses.

Two individuals, Jana Marie Kirtley and Eduardo Austin Torres, were indicted on three charges each. Kirtley was accused in the indictments of hindering apprehension or prosecution of a known felon, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and possession of less than one gram of a Penalty Group 1 controlled substance. Torres was accused in the indictments of manufacture or delivery of less than 28 grams of a Penalty Group 3 controlled substance in a drug-free zone, possession with intent to deliver less than 28 grams of a Penalty Group 3 controlled substance in a drug-free zone and possession with intent to deliver 28 grams or more but less than 200 grams of a Penalty Group 3 controlled substance in a drug-free zone.

Among those indicted on two charges each were: Tamera Gayle Davis for possession of one gram or more but less than four grams of a Penalty Group 1 controlled substance in a drug-free zone and possession of less than one gram of a Penalty Group 1 controlled substance; Clayton Matthew Hykel, burglary of a habitation and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon; Kyri Shakur Ivery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault on a public servant; Chadwick Okeyth Johnson, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and possession of less than one gram of a Penalty Group 1 controlled substance; and Tammie Leshun Wherry, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and possession of less than one gram of a Penalty Group 1 controlled substance.

Lillie Faye Thompson and Mistie Michelle Watson were both indicted for burglary of a habitation.

Indicted for abandoning or endangering a child through criminal negligence was Ashlee Michele Swilling.

Ritchie Adam Trahan was indicted for impersonating a public servant.

Indicted for stalking was Tammy Leann Crouch.

Timothy Blake Merrell and James Allen Hall were both indicted for theft. Merrell was accused of stealing property valued at $2,500 or more but less than $20,000. Hall was accused of stealing property valued a less than $2,500, a charge enhanced due to two or more previous convictions, the indictment alleges.

Indicted for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle was Scott Allen Moore.

John Eric Kelly and Yancy Martin Mills were both indicted for third or more driving while intoxicated offense.

Also indicted on controlled substance charges were: