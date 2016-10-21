Saturday concert will wrap up Fall Festival events

Ready to rock it like a hurricane? Well, the Hopkins County Fall Festival is at it again by inviting powerhouse vocalist Hannah Kirby and The Mansion Family to bring down the lightning with guitars and vocals Saturday evening in the SSISD Auditorium at the Hopkins County Regional Civic Center.

“I am so excited about performing in the newly renovated auditorium in the Civic Center. I had not seen it until recently, but they have sound panels and everything set up the right way acoustically,” said Kirby.

Star Country 95.9 is sponsoring the event, entitled the Hometown Sounds Concert. Tickets are $15 at the door or can be purchased at outhousetickets.com. A schedule of events can be found at hopkinscountyfallfestival.com.

“The cool thing is that I have gone to the Fall Festival almost every year since I was a kid. I actually played in the Civic Center when I was a junior in high school for a talent show. That was the first time I ever played one of my original songs anywhere. A friend and I sang ‘Light’ back then, and now my band and I are going to sing it again on stage Saturday. It is so awesome to go full circle and play that song once again on that stage,” she said.

During the classic rock-themed concert, The Mansion Family will kick off the night at 7 p.m. before the winner of the Hopkins County Cover Girl Contest is announced. After the declaration, Hannah Kirby will take to the stage and perform classic rock hits and a few of her own songs.

“This is a family friendly concert. I am going to play around two hours with songs from Creedence Clearwater Revival, Joe Cocker, Tom Petty and The Rolling Stones. We have never done any CCR before. We are focusing on classic rock with some blues,” said Kirby. “As for songs from my own album, we are focusing on a road trip blues song and we are singing ‘Power.’ People will also have a chance to visit with me before and after the show as well.”

Hannah Kirby was a finalist on “The Voice” television show in 2015. During the competition, two of her cover songs topped the iTunes charts. After the competition ended, Kirby focused on debuting her first album “Fire in My Soul” in late 2015.

“I am so proud of my album,” she said. “The first song on it was actually the first song I ever wrote. I co-wrote it with my mother, because she wrote several songs during the ‘80s.”

Opening the show will be The Mansion Family, which includes Sulphur Springs native John Fox on guitar.

The Mansion Family has been described as, “One part whiskey, one part broken heart, one part bar fight and four parts brothers in soul.” The band is a “smooth blend of high energy roots rock and songwriter introspection. Hailing from East Texas, the band draws from a variety of influences to create a sound that winds from the back roads to the back alleys, taking all who listen along for the ride.”