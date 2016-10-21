Eckhardt, Corona recognized for outstanding achievement on college entrance test

Sulphur Springs High School seniors Mandy Eckhardt and Christian Corona were recognized this week for outstanding achievements on the Preliminary-SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

Sulphur Springs Independent School District Superintendent Michael Lamb offered congratulations to Corona and Eckhardt as he presented each with a certificate recognizing their accomplishment.

“School board, I’d like to share with you some great information and news we have. We had two students do exceptionally well on their testing and they have achieved a great honor for our district. It’s been at least a long time since we’ve gotten these type of awards. We might have gotten them before I was here, but we’ve not gotten anything like this in the last five years,” Lamb told trustees at Monday night’s school board meeting.

Corona was accepted into the CollegeBoard National Hispanic Recognition Program.

“The CollegeBoard sponsors this program. It’s an academic honor that can be included on college applications. It’s not a scholarship, but colleges do use this program to identify academically exceptional Hispanic/Latino students. You have been chosen as an academically exceptional student. Congratulations,” Lamb told Corona.

Every year, the NHRP recognizes about 5,000 of the 250,000 Hispanic/Latino students who take the PSAT/NMSQT as juniors. In order to be considered for the NHRP, the student must be at least one-quarter Hispanic/Latino; have achieved at least the minimum required PSAT/NMSQT selection index score for their state; have a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher by the middle of their junior year; be a junior in high school when taking the test.

Lamb also recognized Mandy Eckhardt for Outstanding Performance on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test in 2015.

“This is a National Merit Scholarship Letter of Commendation for outstanding performance,” Lamb said upon recognizing Eckhardt. “Congratulations to you. We are very proud of your achievement and what you’ve done.”

Of the 1.6 million entrants, some 50,000 with the highest PSAT/NMSQT® Selection Index scores (calculated by doubling the sum of the reading, writing and language, and math test scores) qualify for recognition in the National Merit Scholarship Program, an academic competition for recognition and scholarships.

To participate in the NMSP, students must take the PSAT/NMSQT no later than their junior year; be enrolled in a high school and plan to enroll in college no later than the fall following completion of high school.

In September, these high scorers are notified through their schools that they have qualified as either a Commended Student or Semifinalist. Eckhardt was among about 34,000 of the 50,000 high scorers to receive Letters of Commendation in recognition of their outstanding academic promise.

Although Commended Students do not continue in the competition for National Merit® Scholarships, some of these students do become candidates for Special Scholarships sponsored by corporations and businesses.

“Congratulations to both of you for your hard work,” SSISD Board of Trustees President Leesa Toliver offered to the pair.

“Great job guys,” board member Clay Johnson said.

“You should be very proud,” board member Jason Dietze said, amid applause and congratulations extended by other board members, staff and community members present at the meeting.

Trustee John Prickette noted Corona, a member of the high school band, has also been asked to play “Taps” at the Nov. 11 Veterans Day program on the square.

“I do want to recognize you for doing that because that’s a big honor to play that. You’ve evidently very talented in music. So thank you for doing that. On Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. we’ll have our Veterans’ Day event downtown. Mr. Williams provided your name to play ‘Taps,’ so I know the community will be honored by your skill and abilities,” Prickette told Corona.

Lamb also lead the group in singing Happy Birthday to Corona on his 18th birthday.