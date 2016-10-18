Kendricks wins football contest’s sixth week

Stan Kendricks of Sulphur Springs guessed 10 out of his top 11 games correctly this week to win the News-Telegram’s Pigskin Pick ’Em contest with 179 points.

Kendricks beat out Leon Stone of Sulphur Springs, who scored 172 points.

Kendricks’ only miss in his top 11 games was the Chiefs upsetting Oakland.

For his victory, Kendricks will win $100 cash from the News-Telegram.

The ballot for this week’s contest was in Monday’s edition of the News-Telegram, which is still available at the Echo Publishing office, 401 Church St. The contest is sponsored by the News-Telegram and eight other local businesses.

There are 20 games each week, a mix of NFL and college games.

But here is the twist: each participant will decide for each game how sure they are of the outcome and rank the games accordingly. Each participant will list the game in which he is most sure of the outcome first and it will be worth 20 points, the next game will be worth 19, the next 18, and so on.

The object of Ultimate Pigskin Pick ‘Em is to amass as many total points as possible.

Once completed, the ballots can be turned in at any of the eight participating businesses:

Big Smith BBQ & Catfish, 3 miles south of Walmart on State Highway 154.

City National Bank, all three local branches.

D&B Loan, 220 Gilmer St.

Echo Publishing Co., 401 Church St.

Muddy Jake’s Sports Grille & Pub, 229 Main St.

Rock Creek Health and Rehabilitation, 1414 College St.

Sulphur Springs Dodge, 1505 West Industrial Drive.

Sulphur Springs Health and Rehab, 411 Airport Road

Super Handy convenience store located at the intersection of South Broadway Street and State Highway 11.

Each week, there is a bonus prize for anyone who can correctly guess all 20 NFL and college football games. The jackpot starts at $100 and $100 is added each week.

No one guessed the correct outcome of all 20 games, so the prize for that feat rolled over to $700 this week.