Saffel indicted for arson Volunteer firefighter accused of burning abandoned home so he could help

A Hopkins County Grand Jury Monday indicted 21-year-old Justen Blake Saffel for arson. He is accused of setting a fire that destroyed an abandoned County Road 4582 house on Sept. 4.

Saffel, a member of North Hopkins Volunteer Fire Department, was arrested on the second-degree felony charge on Sept. 11, after confessing to starting the fire “so he could come back and put the fire out as a volunteer fire fighter for the VFD,” Hopkins County Fire Investigator Josh McCord and Hopkins County Sheriff’s Cpl. Koby Hume stated on arrest reports.

Hopkins County Fire Marshal Michael Matthews, immediately following Saffel’s arrest, said the abandoned County Road 4582 house was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters’ arrived Sept. 4.

McCord responded to investigate, as is standard procedure for any structure fire, to determine cause and origin. He became suspicious after learning the abandoned house had been closed off for an extended period of time. The roof was missing from the structure from a previous storm, and the home and property were completely fenced in. No one was reported to have been in the structure for a few years.

The HCFD fire investigator contacted Paris Fire Department and requested the fire investigator there bring his arson canine to the location. She alerted on two spots and showed a possible alert on a third spot at the fire scene. Samples were taken at those locations and sent to a lab for analysis to check for accelerant, which the dog is trained to alert on. At that point, with the results of the samples still pending, HCFD investigators considered the fire to be an arson.

A joint investigation by Hopkins County Fire Department and Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office was launched. Over the next week, through the efforts of HCSO Cpl. Koby Hume and Deputy Richard Greer, a suspect and witness were identified. McCord, Hume and Greer tracked down the individuals. Both were contacted and questioned Sunday morning, Sept. 11.

During that interview with HCFD and HCSO officers, Saffel eventually confessed to setting the fire on Sept. 4 that destroyed the CR 4582 residence, according to HCFD.

Saffel had been a member of NHVFD for six months when the fire occurred. His affiliation with the volunteer fire department was immediately terminated because of his actions, North Hopkins VFD Chief Moose Morgan posted Sept. 12 on the VFD’s Facebook page.

“The best thing we can do for this particular situation is pray for this young man. We would hope the community will continue to support us and have confidence,” the Facebook post concluded.

Saffel has remained in Hopkins County jail since his arrest Sept. 11 in lieu of $20,000 bond on the second-degree arson charge, according to jail reports.