Three resign, 7 new staff members hired

Ten personnel changes were approved at Monday night’s regular October meeting of Sulphur Springs Independent School District Board of Trustees. A board representative for the Head Start Policy Council was also selected and a district records management officer named.

The school board formally accepted three resignations and recommendations for seven new hires. Nine of the 10 personnel decisions involved aides; eight of the 10 were for the special education department. Four of the staff decisions affected Lamar Primary, two were for Douglas Intermediate, two middle school, and one each at high school and Austin Academic Center.

Carol Ann O’Dell resigned as a special education aide at Lamar, while trustees approved the recommendations of Xenia Franco and Taffy Kirby to become new special education aides at Lamar. Pamela Hooten was also approved as a new Title I aide at Lamar.

Jennifer Nunez resigned her post as special education aide at Sulphur Springs Middle School, and Sara Brown was approved to fill that opening.

Brandon Spangler’s resignation as an instructional aide at Austin Academic Center was also formally accepted by trustees Monday.

The additions of Carissa Williams and Stephanie Buchanan as special education aides at Douglas Intermediate School were also approved by the board.

Finishing out the personel matters pushed forward following executive session discussions by trustees was the hiring of Jonathan Scroggins as a special education co-teacher at Sulphur Springs High School.

SSISD Board of Trustees Vice President Robbin Vaughn agreed to serve as the school board’s representative on the Head Start Policy Council. Vaughn not only willingly volunteered to serve on the council, but noted she’d already attained this year’s meeting dates and put them on her calendar.

Superintendent Michael Lamb recommended that trustees designate Assistant Superintendent Josh Williams as the district’s records management officer. Lamb explained that districts are required to official designate a records management officer, a position held until this year by Randy Reed, who retired this summer after 46 years as an educator, including 37 years of service to SSISD, 27 of which he served as SSISD assistant superintendent.