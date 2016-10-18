Giveback event for Hawkins and France raises $4K to fight cancer

Last Friday, the Sulphur Springs community came out in droves to fight breast cancer during the Sulphur Springs Health and Rehab lunch and auction fundraiser. With the money raised supporting Jan Hawkins and Barbara France, both women were in tears at the number of people showing support.

“We served more than 100 people for lunch, which is the one of largest events we have ever had,” said Chelsea Jordan, business development specialist at SSHR. “We sold out of 30 gallons of chili and 20 gallows of stew. Plus, we had 55 items that were all auctioned off. At the end of the day, we raised more than $4,000 for the two women.”

In years past, both Hawkins and France battled breast cancer at the same time and beat it, but now the diseases have come back in an even more severe way. Jordan said they are still taking donations to help Hawkins and France to pay medical bills. All proceeds go straight to the two women.

“Jan and Barbara are some of the most selfless, God-fearing people you will ever meet. Jan is just a wonderful woman who always puts others before herself. She has been so sick lately and will still call in and check on how things are going. So many people just cherish her,” said Jordan. “Both of them got to show up during the event and had tears in their eyes. They said they had no idea so many people would show up and support them. They stayed until 1:30 p.m.”

